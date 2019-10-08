Slight mix in top five, three new teams in Super 25 Boys Soccer Ranks

Though there were only three new teams in the Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings this week, there were plenty of changes — even in the top five.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, New Jersey) and Medina (Ohio) claimed the top two spots, but the top five was still pretty different from last week. Mamaroneck (New York) moved into the No. 3 spot after notching its record to 11-0.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 7

Salesianum School (Wilmington, Delaware), which was in the top five last week, suffered a loss, but managed to stay at No. 4 in the rankings.

Edina (Minnesota) was the biggest mover in the top five of the rankings this week, going from No. 12 to No. 5 this time around. The team has won three games since the last rankings came out.

Outside the top five, Lee’s Summit (Missouri) went up from No. 20 to No. 7 after starting the year 9-0.

The three new teams to make the rankings this week are Libertyville (Illinois), Mt. Carmel (Chicago) and Myers Park (Raleigh, North Carolina).