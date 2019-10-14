Slight variation in top 10 of Super 25 Football Rankings: Week 8

Lakeland finished last season at 15-0, winning the 7A State Championship, and with the talent the team possessed on paper, it looked possible that a repeat could be in the works for this year.

The Dreadnaughts have lived up to the hype so far.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 8

Led by Auburn-committed quarterback Chayil Garnett, Clemson-committed running back Demarkcus Bowman and wideout Arian Smith, who is uncommitted but is a four-star recruit, the team has started the year 8-0, and is rewarded with a top 10 ranking in the Super 25 this week.

Most recently, they beat Durant (Plant City, Florida) 27-0 on Oct. 11. As reported by the Ledger, Lakeland can clinch a District 7 title with a victory over Bloomingdale (Florida) next week.

Elsewhere in the top 10, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and De La Salle (Concord, California) both moved up a spot to No. 8 and No. 9 in the rankings this week, respectively. Other than that, there were no changes in the top 10 of the rankings this week.

Chandler (Arizona) moved up big this week after winning 49-0 over Brophy College Prep (Phoenix) and notching its record to 7-0. Chandler went on the road to get the victory, and did so over a team that was undefeated heading into the matchup.The Wolves — which have won three of the past four 6A state titles, per the Arizona Republic —went from 17 in the rankings last week to 13 this week.

There is only one team new to the Super 25 Rankings this week, and it landed pretty high on the list for being unranked just a week ago.

Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland) came in at No. 17 after going 6-1 to start the year. Good Counsel needed five overtimes to take down then-No. 8 Gonzaga (Washington D.C.), but the team pulled it off by a score of 42-35.