SoCal track coach allegedly had multi-year sexual relationship with underaged student

A California track and field coach has been charged with multiple felony counts in connection with a long-term sexual relationship with one of Rosemead (Calif.) High School’s underage students.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rosemead track coach Fidel Dominguez was issued charges of oral copulation of a child under 16 dissuading a witness, one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse and oral copulation of a person under 18, and six counts of lewd acts on a child ages 14 or 15. The combined felony charges could land Dominguez behind bars for as long as a decade, and already have him imprisoned awaiting the posting of $400,000 bail.

According to the Times, the relationship between Dominguez and the female student began in 2015 when she was just 14 and concluded in 2017, though the victim opted not to report the statutory abuse until February.

It will be interesting to see if Dominguez is eventually handed any charges related to grooming his victim, given both the student’s age and his authority with relation to her role in the school. It’s also possible that those charges won’t be broached given the extensive list already facing him.

Either way, Dominguez’s time and relationship with Rosemead has doubtlessly changed forever. Rosemead and El Monte School District officials have yet to respond to requests for comment from the Times.