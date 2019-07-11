Sooners land commitment from Oklahoma's top prospect, OL Andrew Raym

The Oklahoma Sooners kept the top talent in their state at home, earning a Wednesday commitment from four-star offensive lineman Andrew Raym.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive guard from Oklahoma power Broken Arrow High School, Raym projects as an elite contributor on the center of the Oklahoma line. He picked the Sooners ahead of fellow finalists Georgia and Michigan, and others, though it was long considered likely that he would end up with the Sooners.

According to 247Sports, Raym thrice moved back his commitment date as he seriously considered Georgia and Michigan before finally taking the plunge and joining Oklahoma’s Class of 2020.

“For 18 years I have been wearing Boomer jersey’s and Sooners across my chest,” Raym told 247Sports. “It ended up being a dream I could never let go, so that is why I am going to OU.

“My girlfriend made the comment when I was still choosing between the three schools and told ‘you walked into OU like you had already been there for three years.’ It’s just a feeling I have when I am at OU. Hard to put into words.”

Raym has no plans to continue the recruiting process now that he’s made his choice. This is actually the second time Raym has committed to Oklahoma — he previously decommitted so he could visit the other schools he was interested in with a clear conscious — and there’s now little question that Raym has set his sights on a future in Norman.