South Carolina athlete dies after drowning in river

A South Carolina athlete died this weekend when he drowned in a river while swimming with friends.

Pelion High School (S.C.) senior Marcus Dwyer, who was on the football, basketball and track teams, died in Edisto River on Sunday, according to The State.

Dwyer was swimming with a group of people, some of whom jumped from a bridge. After encouragement from friends, Dwyer did too and then began struggling in the water, a witness told The State.

The police report states that a couple people in the group approached a grassy area in the river, Dwyer “began pulling on their shorts and grabbing at them,” according to The State. They thought he was just messing around with them.

When Dwyer didn’t come back up, his girlfriend began calling out his name and called 911, according to WTLX.

Dwyer’s body was found around 6:30 p.m. the same night.

Police do not suspect any foul play in the death, according to the T&D.

Despite that, family members are searching for answers. One told WLTX that Dwyer was “not a swimmer.”

“Everybody knew that Marcus could not swim. He’s not a swimmer. He don’t play around in the water like that because he knows that,” the family member said.

An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night.

Students held a vigil for Dwyer Sunday night and counseling services were available at the school Sunday.

Friends and high school twitter accounts posted about Dwyer.

Rest in Peace ED. You were a major part of the heartbeat we have here at Pelion High. Thank you for everything. We will never forget you. We love you, Marcus. 💚 pic.twitter.com/s2POtg4Q1d — The Pack (@phs_pack) May 6, 2019