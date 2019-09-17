Georgia four-star WR Rico Powers Jr. commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks may be off to a 1-2 start to the 2019 season, but they’re still collecting wins on the recruiting trail.

Four-star Hapeville Charter School (Atlanta) wide receiver Rico Powers Jr. committed to the Gamecocks Tuesday, choosing South Carolina over fellow contenders Auburn, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee, per 247Sports.

His reasons for committing? It had a lot to do with what he observed in a loss to Alabama while visiting Columbia Saturday.

I wanna thank everybody who has been with me thru this journey.. it’s been a long process and I’m so grateful to be in this situation.. where I’m from your dreams are hard to come by but some how God made away.. like my sister said I’m ten Golden child https://t.co/sbykaUtMWH pic.twitter.com/9iYp0vQJOE — 1️⃣boyreek (@RicoPowers1) September 17, 2019

“I just felt comfortable,” Powers told 247Sports. “I loved the atmosphere. It’s one of the loudest stadiums that I’ve been to. I just loved that and I loved the energy and the fans.”

Powers Jr. is a significant addition to South Carolina’s Class of 2020. A top-60 wide receiver and just outside the top-30 overall prospects from Georgia, he’s one of seven four-star recruits in the Gamecocks’ impending class. With true freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski still bedding in at South Carolina, Powers Jr. will now hope to emerge as one of his trusted targets for years ahead.