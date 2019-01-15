South Carolina HS coach dies suddenly Monday, 3 days after death of player in surgery

Just days after the death of a football player during surgery, a South Carolina high school is also mourning the passing of one of its coaches.

As reported by The State newspaper of Columbia, Spartanburg (S.C.) High School athletic trainer and coach Bryant Rose died suddenly on Monday after a brief stay in the hospital following surgery.

Woke up to more horrible news. Unbelievable!

Speechless!! pic.twitter.com/ZWF6HXYQsn — Coach Nate Harris (@nateharris79) January 14, 2019

Rose’s death was a brutal blow to the school just three days after another death; Spartanburg football player Nick Dixon, died during a surgical procedure on Friday.

An autopsy on Dixon’s death is still pending.

The school community hosted a memorial in Dixon’s honor Sunday night, with Tweets from the event now circulating across social media.

All my brother’s❤️he was there with us with that big smile and them massive calves doin’ them last Viking jacks😂love all y’all. pic.twitter.com/M537lofaKf — Chris Gibson (@ChrisGi84875640) January 14, 2019

Thank You Nick Dixon for everything you did!! RIP #7 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Mquafo5uH2 — Scott Farmer (@ScottFarmer5) January 14, 2019

It remains to be seen whether the school will hosting a similar event for coach Rose, but additional support staff will remain available for students and staff who need it.