South Carolina two-sport high school star dies after ATV accident with car

A South Carolina two-sport star died after an ATV he was driving with his cousin crashed into a car.

As reported by The State of Columbia, Christopher “C.J.” Simmons Jr. died after the ATV he was driving in Winnsboro, S.C. was involved in a crash with a car. A 10-year-old female cousin who was riding with Simmons reportedly died of injuries suffered in the accident as well.

Simmons was a junior and among the best football and baseball players for Fairfield Central (S.C.), a talent whose coaches believed had a strong chance at succeeded at the collegiate or even professional level.

“Unbelievable kid,” Fairfield Central football coach Demetrius Davis told The State. “Very good athlete. He was a good football player but an even better baseball player. He was getting Division 1 interest and would’ve play baseball or football on the next level.”

Among those who sent condolences to Simmons’ family and the Fairfield Central community was South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp, who contacted Fairfield Central from the SEC Spring Meetings.

I received a call from @CoachWMuschamp and @GamecockFB sending his condolences to CJ’s Family and the FCHS family. What a first class dude! Thanks Coach! #wewillgetthroughthis — CoachDemetriusDavis (@theodavis95) May 29, 2019