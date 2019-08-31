USA Today Sports

Walk-off 90-yard interception gives Louisiana HS football team the win

Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Football

By August 31, 2019

Tie game with the clock ticking down. Ball around midfield. Might as well give it a heave to the end zone, right? Worst case is regulation ends in a tie and you need overtime to decide the winner.

Wrong. South Lafourche (Galliano, Louisiana) showed just how this prayer can change the result of a football game, and not in favor of the offense.

On the final play of the fourth quarter with the score tied at 14, H.L. Bourgeois (Gray, Louisiana) threw a Hail Mary from the 50-yard line. The ball was intercepted at the 10-yard line.

Safety Jake Pitre never stopped running.

Pitre took it to the house for a walk-off pick-six to give South Lafourche the 20-14 victory.

Welcome back, high school football. We’ve missed you.

We look forward to seeing more crazy finishes over the next few months.

