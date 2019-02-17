Former Kentucky HS girls basketball coach indicted for sexual contact with minor

A girls basketball coach who resigned in November was indicted Friday and faces a charge of having sexual contact with a minor.

Jon Walker, the former South Laurel (London, Ky.) High School girls basketball coach, faces one charge of first-degree sexual abuse, according to WYMT.

While the age of consent in Kentucky is 16, if the offender is “in a position of trust” — such as a coach or teacher — it is illegal to have sexual contact with that minor, according to Legal Match.

The indictment doesn’t specify if the 16-year-old was a student or athlete at the school, according to WYMT, but it does state that Walker is accused of the contact while in a position of trust.

The incident occurred on Nov. 2, according to the Sentinel-Echo.

Walker, 31, resigned on Nov. 19, the outlet reported. He had been the coach since 2016.

The arraignment will be March, according to WYMT. If convicted, he could face one to five years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.