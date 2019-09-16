Southern Columbia football winning streak sets Pennsylvania record

There’s a new meaning to 76 in Pennsylvania.

Southern Columbia Area High School (Catawissa, Pennsylvania) set a state record by winning its 76th straight regular season game on Friday.

The school hasn’t lost a regular season game in eight years, according to the Daily Item. The previous record, set by Strath Haven (Wallingford, Pennsylvania), ended at 75 games in 2004.

The last time Southern Columbia lost was the 2016 championship game. Since, it has put together back-to-back 16-win championship seasons.

This year, the Tigers have started 4-0 and have yet to allow a point. They are ranked No. 8 in the East Region.

They are outscoring opponents 222-0, including a 76-0 win on Sept. 6 — there’s that number again — and a 62-0 win over Shamokin Area (Coal Township, Pennsylvania) Friday to get its 76th consecutive regular season victory.

“It’s definitely something we were looking forward to. We’ve been talking about it all week,” Chosen 25 wide receiver Julian Fleming, who was in fourth grade the last time Southern Columbia lost in the regular season, told the Daily Item.

“We couldn’t come out lackadaisical because they’ll take advantage, and we came out hot. The defense has been playing hot all season.”