Southlake Carrol (Texas) stays top the Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 5 Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches are here.

Full Rankings: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 5

For the first time all season, the same team stays No. 1 for the second rankings in a row.

Southlake Carrol (Texas) has started the year 13-0-2, and has been rewarded with the No. 1 overall ranking because of it. In the week 4 rankings, the team moved into the No. 1 spot after being in the No. 3 position previously.

But there has still been plenty of shakeup below Southlake Carrol in the rankings.

Saint Paul’s (Covington, La.) claimed the No. 2 spot in this week’s rankings after being No. 4 in the previous one. Bellaire Episcopal (Texas) has jumped all the way from No. 10 last rankings to No. 3 in the rankings this time around.

Auburndale (Fla.), after not being ranked, earned the No. 4 position this week. Auburndale is one of six teams to not be included in the previous rankings, only to crack the list this time. The teams besides Auburndale to be unranked include: San Clemente (Calif.), El Segundo (Calif.), Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.), Cathedral (Los Angeles) and Gulfport, (Miss.).