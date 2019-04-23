Southlake Carroll drops out of Winter boys soccer rankings in last week, Saint Paul's claims the throne

Southlake (Texas) Carroll, once ranked No. 1 in the National Winter Boys Soccer Rankings, was riding an undefeated season into postseason play — until it met Hebron in the first round of the Class 6A Texas playoffs. Then, Southlake was thwarted 2-0 and its season came to an abrupt end.

FULL RANKINGS: Boys Super 25 Winter Soccer

With the loss, Southlake moves out of the Super 25 Winter Boys Rankings, much to the benefit of Saint Paul’s School (Covington, La.). Saint Paul’s is the new team on top in the Final Winter Boys Soccer Rankings.

Auburndale (Auburndale, Fla.), Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) and San Clemente (San Clemente, Calif.) are ranked second, third and fourth, respectively, this week, each moving up a spot from the week before.

Flower Mound (Lewisville, Texas) wasn’t ranked last week, but the team is in the No. 5 spot in the final list. Lee (San Antonio, Texas), also unranked last week, comes in sixth. The other unranked team, Alief Elsik (Houston, Texas), is tied for 10th.