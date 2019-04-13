Watch Spencer Rattler dazzle with long-distance throwing test on mountain at ASU

Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) senior Spencer Rattler is the nation’s top-ranked high school quarterback recruit.

This 30-second clip of Rattler’s accuracy is his best play — and it didn’t even happen in a game.

In an video from online TV show Overtime on Thursday, the Oklahoma commit and the show’s host Lucky Lefty were on top of “A Mountain” at the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

Rattler was put to the test to throw a football from the top of the mountain into a trash can below at a plateau near the bottom.

And the quarterback amazingly did it with ease.

Rattler became Arizona high school football’s all-time passing yards leader during the 2018 season.

He was the recipient of the top honors for high school quarterbacks at the National Quarterback Club Awards in January.