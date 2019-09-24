St. Benedict's stays No. 1 after tie with St. Ignatius, three new teams enter Super 25 Boys Soccer ranks

Last year, St. Benedict’s ended the season a perfect 18-0-0 and finished No. 1 in the Final Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings.

The year before that it was more of the same: No. 1 in the rankings and a record without a single tie or loss.

This year, however, St. Ignatius (Cleveland) showed that the road to the top spot in the rankings wouldn’t be as easy.

St. Benedict’s and St. Ignatius went toe-to-toe Friday before finishing in a 2-2 draw in Cleveland, bringing St. Benedict’s record to 7-0-1 overall.

“I follow everything St. Benedict’s does,” St. Ignatius coach Mike McLaughlin told ignatiuswildcats.com. “In the national polls, this is a big statement for our program. I’m grateful for St. Benedict’s for coming to Cleveland to play us. Games like this are meant for us to get experience for us to get ready for the state tournament. That’s ultimately what our prize is.”

St. Ignatius moved up a spot to No. 8 in the rankings this week. Matthew McLaughlin was a big reason why the team was able to give St. Benedict’s a scare. McLaughlin netted a goal and tallied an assist in the matchup, per St. Ignatius’ website. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead into halftime but a timely scoring run from St. Benedict’s led to the 2-2 draw.

“A lot of teams back down from them,” Mike McLaughlin told the high school’s website. “We went at them as much as we were capable of. They’re special and a different class of program.”

There are three teams new to the rankings this week. Lee’s Summit (Missouri) and Chesterton (Indiana) both received votes last week and crack the rankings this time around. The other new team is Manchester (New Hampshire) Central, which did not receive votes, but comes in at No. 23 this week.