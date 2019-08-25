St. Frances Academy (Maryland) coach goes sleeveless, earns respect from the internet

By: Nick Schwartz, For The Win | August 25, 2019

St. Frances Academy (Maryland) football coach Biff Poggi went viral on Saturday for wearing a sleeveless and torn shirt during a nationally televised game against Miami Central (Florida), in a matchup of two powerhouse programs.

Poggi is a former associate head coach at the University of Michigan, and has become a controversial figure in prep sports. As detailed by an ESPN E:60 report, Poggi invested million of dollars into the St. Frances football program, and has faced criticism that his practices are unfair.

St. Frances dominated Miami Central throughout the game, and Poggi turned heads with his sideline attire.

All I know is that this St. Frances football team’s coach has given me my new sideline drip. pic.twitter.com/4ms5v8gvEM — Bryan Hadden (@Big_Hadden) August 24, 2019

Wife: “Honey do you need me to help you pick an outfit for your national televised game?” Coach: “No need sweetheart, I’ve got just the thing” pic.twitter.com/N2qMNRUu75 — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) August 24, 2019

St Frances High school coach. They are playing on ESPN rn. pic.twitter.com/P0pul6MjDW — christine golic (@NDmom) August 24, 2019

My new favorite HS Football coach Biff Poggi! 👇 this dude right here on ESPN has his St. Frances playing some ball!! @Patriots Football Coach don’t have anything on this guy!!! pic.twitter.com/WXS5sb0g90 — PrepStar Texas (@Prep2Play) August 24, 2019

Man, those Maryland HSFB coaches are a different breed…. St. Frances head coach Biff Poggi has me crying 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/AUSWC4kklY — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 24, 2019

Not sure what you call this look by the St Frances coach, but it’s certainly something. pic.twitter.com/vI1aBrbJxY — Creg Stephenson (@CregStephenson) August 24, 2019