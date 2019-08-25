USA Today Sports

St. Frances Academy (Maryland) coach goes sleeveless, earns respect from the internet

Football

By August 25, 2019

St. Frances Academy (Maryland) football coach Biff Poggi went viral on Saturday for wearing a sleeveless and torn shirt during a nationally televised game against Miami Central (Florida), in a matchup of two powerhouse programs.

Poggi is a former associate head coach at the University of Michigan, and has become a controversial figure in prep sports. As detailed by an ESPN E:60 report, Poggi invested million of dollars into the St. Frances football program, and has faced criticism that his practices are unfair.

St. Frances dominated Miami Central throughout the game, and Poggi turned heads with his sideline attire.

