St. Frances enters top five; two new teams make the Super 25 Week 9 Football Ranks

When St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) played against a top-five team in Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) earlier in the year, it ran into trouble.

Mater Dei’s Bryce Young was hard to contain and St. Frances fell 34-18 to the team that eventually went to No. 1 in the Super 25 ranks.

In its most recent game, St. Frances squared off against another top-five team in IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and this time things were different.

This time, it was St Frances making a case to be amongst the best in the rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 9

The Panthers dispatched IMG Academy 35-7 en route to a 7-1 record and a No. 5 ranking in the Super 25 this week. IMG Academy suffered its first loss of the season, moving the team down to No. 10 in the ranks this week.

St. Frances earns its high ranking after being No. 8 in the Super 25 last week.

Elsewhere in the Super 25, two new teams enter the rankings. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) entered the rankings at No. 24. Makes sense, after considering the team has won 22 straight games, including a 10-0 record this year. Now, the team has state playoffs up next, and it will look to win its second consecutive football state championship, after winning the first one in school history a season ago, per the Deseret News.

The other new team to make the ranks this time around is Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama) at No. 25, which has fought hard to stay undefeated against tough opponents so far. The team has key victories over Hoover (Alabama) and Mountain Brook (Alabama).