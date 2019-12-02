St. John Bosco seizes top spot in Week 15 Super 25 High School Football Rankings

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) looked like the No. 1 team in the country for much of the year.

The team, which already defeated St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) earlier in the season, seemed to be pulling away from the Braves once again. Mater Dei was up 28-5 over them in the CIF-SS Div. 1 championship game.

At the time, when the game was 28-5, something clicked for St. John Bosco — and its star quarterback found a rhythm.

DJ Uiagalelei led his team back to finish with 444 passing yards and five touchdowns as St. John Bosco stunned Mater Dei 39-34 Saturday.

“I knew our kids were tough. I knew we were resilient,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro told the Orange Country Register.

St. John Bosco’s one loss in the regular season was to Mater Dei. At the time these two teams played Saturday, St. John Bosco was No. 4 and Mater Dei was No. 1.

For the Braves, a victory that big and already ranking No. 4 was all they needed: St. John Bosco moved into the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 Football Rankings this week.

St. John Bosco might be a strong contender to claim the No. 1 ranking in the final list, but there’s still teams that can take that from them.

No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) has notched its record to 13-0. The team recently routed Venice (Florida) 42-0. St. Thomas Aquinas also was ranked No. 1 in the Preseason poll.

No. 3 Duncanville is the top Texas team in the Super 25 ranks. The team is also 13-0 after beating Martin (Arlington, Texas) 45-7. It has a big game against No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) Friday.

Not only is there strong competition in the rankings, but St. John Bosco has a tough test next game if it wants to keep the throne. De La Salle (Concord, California) plays it in the California Open Division title game.