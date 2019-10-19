What We Learned: St. John's College upsets No. 17 Good Counsel

Let the record show that the Good Counsel Falcons were members of the 2019 USA TODAY Super 25 for a week. It happened, they earned the spot … and then suffered precisely the kind of upset that got them there in the first place.

Facing an extremely battle-tested St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) squad, No. 17 Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) ultimately fell just short, 34-31. After a back-and-forth game, St. John’s College took the lead with just more than a minute remaining in the game then held on and stopped Good Counsel on a fourth down attempt to salt away the win moments later.

Here’s what we learned from the upset:

1) Rakim Jarrett is still OUT THERE making a difference

A five-star senior wide receiver committed to LSU, Rakim Jarrett was borderline unstoppable during St. John’s College’s win. Forget Jarrett’s receiving touchdown and his later, key fourth down grab on the final drive. His biggest play was one that didn’t end up in the end zone, a 70-yard catch and run that flipped the field and set up St. John’s game-winning touchdown with just more than a minute remaining. It was a college football level play of extreme speed, athleticism and sheer will, and it should leave LSU fans very excited about the future.

2) Good Counsel came this close to sealing a win with a late special teams play

We can play the what if game all night long, but Good Counsel is sure to be haunted by the one big play that got away. Leading in the fourth quarter, the Falcons punted and had St. John’s fumble the catch. The loose ball squirmed on the field, as you see below, and Good Counsel appeared to come up with it. Instead, the ball was returned to St. John’s, and the Cadets went on to win with a touchdown just outside the final minute.

This could have sealed the game for Good Counsel but the Cadets avoid turning the ball over #DMVgotw pic.twitter.com/hVSdIgOz1e — Chris Cichon (@TheBigCheeShow) October 19, 2019

3) St. John’s is easily the best .500 team in the country

Forget about the rest. Playing an invitational-style schedule with more ranked teams than unranked on their schedule, the Cadets are easily the nation’s top .500 team. Just think about it: St. John’s has four losses to: St. Joseph’s Prep (previously Super 25 at time of loss), Duncanville (Super 25 No. 4), IMG Academy (No. 5) and Mater Dei (No. 1). That’s three top-5 losses and one to a team that was ranked nearly that high at the time. Anyone who thinks St. John’s isn’t a dangerous opponent for any other team in the country is clearly not looking closely enough.

