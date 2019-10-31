St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) four-star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. commits to Ohio State

As of now, Ohio State has 247 Sports’ top 2021 recruiting class in the Big Ten, which would be the second consecutive year that the Buckeyes accomplished that feat.

A large reason for why Ohio State’s class is No. 1 in 2021: the number of four-star recruits the team has landed so far.

Marvin Harrison Jr., another four-star recruit, chose the Buckeyes on Thursday. The St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia) wideout, who was a Preseason All-USA selection, became the fifth four-star to go with Ohio State in the 2021 class alone.

“I loved it,” Harrison Jr. told Bucknuts after he visited Ohio State. “I loved the atmosphere. It’s a good place to be. We toured the facilities. They’re great. They were the first college facilities I’ve really seen.”

He joined high school teammate and quarterback Kyle McCord in the Ohio State 2021 class. McCord is also a four-star recruit. He committed to the Buckeyes on April 30.

Ohio State’s 2021 class is ranked No. 4 in the nation, according to 247 Sports. The team is 8-0 this season, coming off a 38-7 victory over Wisconsin Saturday.