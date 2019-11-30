No. 22 St. Joseph's Prep advances to championship with Marvin Harrison Jr. last-gasp touchdown

No. 22 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) had its back against the wall.

It was fourth-and-10 from the 12-yard line, trailing by a touchdown, with less than 30 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Kyle McCord was out again due to injury.

All Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) had to do was make one more stop.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, Marvin Harrison Jr. is not easy to stop.

Quarterback Malik Cooper found Harrison in the very back of the end zone, and the four-star wide receiver made a leaping grab to haul it in. One PAT later, the score was tied at 24 and it was on to overtime.

Wow: Watch this: Marvin Harrison Jr. with 12 TD catch in back of end zone from Malik Cooper at St. Joseph’s Prep ties Central Catholic 24-24 with 015 left @SJPrep_Sports @SJPrep_Football pic.twitter.com/GU1Vz4yG3n — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) November 30, 2019

Another angle:

Here’s Marvin Harrison Jr.’s catch to force OT #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/Xkw1QhPeEb — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) November 30, 2019

The Hawks made quick work of Central Catholic in overtime, as Cooper ran for a touchdown and then Keenan Nelson Jr. intercepted a Vikings pass to secure the 31-24 win.

Harrison, an Ohio State commit, continued to be the go-to at important moments throughout the game. In the first half, Harrison had a 46-yard catch on third-and-18, according to Trib Live reporter Chris Harlan. That helped set up a field goal.

On that final Hawks drive of regulation, a sack backed the offense up to a second-and-21 at midfield with just over a minute left, Harrison hauled in a 17-yard reception to put them in position to convert the third down.

Then, of course, he caught the touchdown, his seventh reception of the game for 124 yards.

McCord has now missed three weeks due to a knee injury, according to TribLive. Cooper — a wide receiver by trade — has filled in admirably in his stead.

There’s one more week to see if McCord can get back. St. Joseph’s Prep plays against Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) for the championship Saturday night.

If he can’t, Cooper knows plenty well that he can rely on Harrison.