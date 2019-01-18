St. Joseph’s Prep’s (PA) Gabe Infante named NHSCA Coach of the Year

St. Joseph’s Prep’s (Philadelphia) Gabe Infante was named National High School Coaches Association National High School Football Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Infante led the Hawks to a 13-0 record and a state championship.

“Coach Infante has created a level of excellence at St. Joe’s that places the Hawk program as one of the best in the nation,” said Jeff Fisher, head of the NHSCA Coach of the Year Nominating Committee and founder of High School Football America. “This past season was another example of the type of program that Infante has built. His players succeed on the field and in the classroom.”

St. Joe’s, which finished No. 6 overall in the final USA Today Super 25 rankings, has won four of the last six state titles while playing in Pennsylvania’s largest classification.

“We are extremely pleased to honor Gabe Infante,” said Eric Hess, Executive Director of the NHSCA. “Coach Infante has established St. Joseph’s Prep as one of the top programs in the nation during his tenure as the head coach. He exhibits a strong dedication to supporting and developing his high school student-athletes both on and off the football field.”

After the season, Infante left St. Joe’s to take an assistant job at Temple. He compiled a career record of 91-22 over nine years.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY