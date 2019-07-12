Missouri high school basketball player shot outside grandmother's house

A 16-year-old died after being shot outside his grandmother’s house in the St. Louis area on Wednesday night, according to Fox2Now.

Robert “RJ” Dorsey, an incoming junior who played basketball at Bayless High School (St. Louis), was shot after 9 p.m., the outlet reported. Accoring to a GoFundMe page, he died at the hospital.

Dorsey lived at the house with his grandmother, mother and two sisters, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Relatives told the outlet a gray car had pulled up in front of the house.

Dorsey told his sister he was going to talk to someone outside and would be right back, Dorsey’s mother told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The mother was not home at the time.

Fox2Now spoke to Dorsey’s aunt, Cara Hibdon.

“He walked outside and he got shot as soon as he walked outside; at least five times. And he made it back into the house and he collapsed in the house,” Hibdon said.

St. Louis County police had not confirmed the color of the car as of Thursday evening, and they said he was shot “at least once” in the torso, according to Fox2Now.

Pat Triplett, the coach of the Bayless basketball team, spoke highly of the 6-foot-6 player to Fox2Now.

“Fantastic kid, very respectful, polite, excellent athlete; he could do anything he wanted to,” Triplett said.

Dorsey’s mother, Bria Dorsey, said he volunteered as a youth leader at church.

“He sat in the front row at church,” she said. “Everybody loved him. R.J.’s the funniest, coolest kid. I went to him for counseling. He would give me advice. He was so smart.”

The GoFundMe set up for the family had raised more than $7,300 for funeral expenses as of Friday around 7 p.m. Eastern Time.