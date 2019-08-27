St. Louis mayor offers $25,000 reward after 8-year-old shot following HS football game

After an eight-year-old was shot and killed outside a high school football game in the St. Louis area, the mayor offered a reward up to $25,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect, according to KSDK.

Jurnee Thompson was killed Friday after a football jamboree at Soldan High School (St. Louis, Missouri). Police had responded to multiple fights after the games, according to ABC News,

Thompson was been waiting outside a restaurant for her order to be ready when she was struck with a bullet, according to ABC News.

She was one of four people to be shot.

The announcement for the $25,000 reward was made the day after Thompson was killed.

“The message to the shooters is now there will be a significant incentive for anyone with information that could lead to your arrest,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a news conference on Saturday, according to WTVR.

Krewson offered rewards for information regarding the shootings of three other children as well:

Kayden Johnson, a 2-year-old, was shot April 30. Kennedi Powell, 3, was shot June 9. Eddie Hill, 10, was shot July 10. Johnson was killed in his home and Powell and Hill were struck in front of their home.

No arrests have been made in those cases, according to KTLA.

Each of those cases have a $25,000 reward offer.

The offers, which total $100,000, are open until Sept. 1. The reward money was donated by area philanthropists Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Any tips will be anonymous, according to ABC News.

Thompson had been the twelfth child shot and killed in the St. Louis area since April, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We are all at risk,” Krewson said Saturday, according to ABC News. “If you are as outraged as I am … please help.”

The night Krewson spoke, a 10-year-old was shot and killed. The next morning, a 15-year-old was killed in another shooting, according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch.