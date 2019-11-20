St. Paul's School opens atop Preseason Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Ranks

It took St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) until the final week to seize spot in the Winter Boys Soccer Rankings last season.

This season, the No. 1 spot is St. Paul’s to lose.

The team opened up the Preseason at No. 1 after finishing last season 25-1-4. The Wolves also won a Louisiana Division I State Championship, the team’s title fifth in six years, The Times-Picayune reported.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Winter Boys Rankings, Preseason

Michael Dufour scored a hat trick in the team’s most recent championship victory. Dufour is now a senior and has a chance to bring the Wolves yet another championship. Dufour, along with Ben Schwing, are both captains this year.

If St. Paul’s wants to repeat as No. 1, it will have to do it without Connor Walmsley and Philip Pearce, both of whom were LHSCA All-Stars.

Auburndale (Florida.), the team immediately behind St. Paul’s, is already off to a fast start this season. Auburndale is 2-0 with victories over Winter Haven (Florida) and Mulberry (Florida).

Sunnyside (Tucson, Arizona), San Clemente (California) and Flower Mound (Lewisville, Texas) round out the top five of the Super 25 Preseason Rankings.