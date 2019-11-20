USA Today Sports

St. Paul's School opens atop Preseason Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Ranks

Photo: Bob Smith/For the Clarion Ledger

St. Paul's School opens atop Preseason Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Ranks

Boys Soccer

St. Paul's School opens atop Preseason Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Ranks

By November 20, 2019

By: |

It took St. Paul’s School (Covington, La.) until the final week to seize spot in the Winter Boys Soccer Rankings last season.

This season, the No. 1 spot is St. Paul’s to lose.

The team opened up the Preseason at No. 1 after finishing last season 25-1-4. The Wolves also won a Louisiana Division I State Championship, the team’s title fifth in six years, The Times-Picayune reported.

FULL RANKINGS:  Super 25 Winter Boys Rankings, Preseason 

Michael Dufour scored a hat trick in the team’s most recent championship victory. Dufour is now a senior and has a chance to bring the Wolves yet another championship. Dufour, along with Ben Schwing, are both captains this year.

If St. Paul’s wants to repeat as No. 1, it will have to do it without Connor Walmsley and Philip Pearce, both of whom were LHSCA All-Stars.

Auburndale (Florida.), the team immediately behind St. Paul’s, is already off to a fast start this season.  Auburndale is 2-0 with victories over Winter Haven (Florida) and Mulberry (Florida).

Sunnyside (Tucson, Arizona), San Clemente (California) and Flower Mound (Lewisville, Texas) round out the top five of the Super 25 Preseason Rankings.

, Boys Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/st-pauls-school-opens-atop-preseason-super-25-winter-boys-soccer-ranks
St. Paul's School opens atop Preseason Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Ranks
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.