St. Peter's Prep football rallies for wild win over No. 25 Bergen Catholic

ORADELL — Tahj Bullock threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Mason with 24 seconds to play, lifting St. Peter’s Prep past No. 25 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), 33-30, on Saturday afternoon.

St. Peter’s (3-0) faced third-and-23 from its own 14-yard line in the final minute, but Bullock found Mason for a 36-yard gain, and a personal foul penalty moved the ball into Bergen Catholic territory.

The Marauders, ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 20, stopped a Hail Mary attempt on the final play. Cody Simon made a sack and forced a fumble that George Rooks recovered to end it.

No. 3 Bergen Catholic (1-1) had taken a 30-27 lead with 1:55 left, when Andrew Boel threw a 10-yard TD to Amar Gist.

Then St. Peter’s (Jersey City, N.J.) drove for the win.

Here are some of the key plays throughout the game:

Fourth quarter

St. Peter’s Prep snatched back the lead with 24 seconds left on a 27-yard TD pass from Tahj Bullock to Jelani Mason. The extra point was blocked. St. Peter’s Prep 33, Bergen Catholic 30

Bergen Catholic had regained the lead on a 10-yard pass from Andrew Boel to Amar Gist with 1:55 left. Ryan Butler pushes the lead to three points with a two-point conversion. Bergen Catholic 30, St. Peter’s Prep 27

Bergen Catholic took over at its own 33-yard line with 6:17 left in the game after St. Peter’s Prep dropped a sure touchdown pass on fourth down.

St. Peter’s Prep led 27-22 entering the fourth quarter.

Third quarter

St. Peter’s Prep regained the lead on an 18-yard TD pass from Tahj Bullock to Jelani Mason. A 2-point conversion attempt was no good. St. Peter’s Prep 27, Bergen Catholic 22

The teams exchanged punts to start the second half.

Bergen Catholic led 22-21 at halftime.

Read the rest of the article at North Jersey.com.