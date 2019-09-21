USA Today Sports

St. Peter's Prep football rallies for wild win over No. 25 Bergen Catholic

Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

St. Peter's Prep football rallies for wild win over No. 25 Bergen Catholic

Football

St. Peter's Prep football rallies for wild win over No. 25 Bergen Catholic

By September 21, 2019

By: |

ORADELL — Tahj Bullock threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Mason with 24 seconds to play, lifting St. Peter’s Prep past No. 25 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), 33-30, on Saturday afternoon.

St. Peter’s (3-0) faced third-and-23 from its own 14-yard line in the final minute, but Bullock found Mason for a 36-yard gain, and a personal foul penalty moved the ball into Bergen Catholic territory.

The Marauders, ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 20, stopped a Hail Mary attempt on the final play. Cody Simon made a sack and forced a fumble that George Rooks recovered to end it.

No. 3 Bergen Catholic (1-1) had taken a 30-27 lead with 1:55 left, when Andrew Boel threw a 10-yard TD to Amar Gist.

Then St. Peter’s (Jersey City, N.J.) drove for the win.

Here are some of the key plays throughout the game:

Fourth quarter

St. Peter’s Prep snatched back the lead with 24 seconds left on a 27-yard TD pass from Tahj Bullock to Jelani Mason. The extra point was blocked. St. Peter’s Prep 33, Bergen Catholic 30

Bergen Catholic had regained the lead on a 10-yard pass from Andrew Boel to Amar Gist with 1:55 left. Ryan Butler pushes the lead to three points with a two-point conversion. Bergen Catholic 30, St. Peter’s Prep 27

Bergen Catholic took over at its own 33-yard line with 6:17 left in the game after St. Peter’s Prep dropped a sure touchdown pass on fourth down.

St. Peter’s Prep led 27-22 entering the fourth quarter.

Third quarter

St. Peter’s Prep regained the lead on an 18-yard TD pass from Tahj Bullock to Jelani Mason. A 2-point conversion attempt was no good. St. Peter’s Prep 27, Bergen Catholic 22

The teams exchanged punts to start the second half.

Bergen Catholic led 22-21 at halftime.

Read the rest of the article at North Jersey.com.

, , , , Football, Super 25, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/st-peters-prep-football-beats-bergen-catholic
St. Peter's Prep football rallies for wild win over No. 25 Bergen Catholic
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.