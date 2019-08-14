No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas names Zion Turner as its starting QB

The country’s top high school football team officially has its quarterback.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) has named junior Zion Turner as its starter to open the season, Raiders coach Roger Harriott told USA Today Sports.

Turner beat out transfer Brady Dean for the position.

Turner looked strong in the Raiders scrimmage last week, connecting on several passes, including a 30-yard strike to Quincy Skinner Jr.

Turner won’t be lacking for weapons with elite wide receivers like Marcus Rosemy and The’Andris Freeman and tight ends Joseph Kirner and Jake Ray as targets.

The Raiders checked in at No. 1 in USA Today’s Super 25 and will open its season at De La Salle High School (Concord, California) on Aug. 23.

