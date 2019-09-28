USA Today Sports

St. Xavier's Matthew Rueve leads comeback, picks up Week 5 Top Star award

Photo: Michael Noyes/for the Enquirer

St. Xavier's Matthew Rueve leads comeback, picks up Week 5 Top Star award

Football

St. Xavier's Matthew Rueve leads comeback, picks up Week 5 Top Star award

By September 28, 2019

By: |

St. Xavier was down 31-17 to Indianapolis (Indiana) Cathedral, but that couldn’t stop quarterback Matthew Rueve.

Rueve helped his team come out on top by throwing all three of his touchdown passes in a 13-minute span, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The quarterback threw for three passing touchdowns and 170 yards through the air. He also added a rushing touchdown as his team defeated Cathedral (Indianapolis) in a shootout, 41-37.

Rueve picked up 30,719 votes for 36.87% of the total polling to earn the Week 5 Top Star Award. His team is No. 8 in the Midwest Rankings this week.

FULL VOTEWeek 5 Super 25 Football Top Star

It was a closely contested matchup between two Maryland powers, but Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland) came out on top over Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Maryland) — with running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson being a big reason for it.

Wilkerson scored a touchdown and had 121 yards rushing to help Good Counsel sneak past Archbishop Spalding 21-7.

Wilkerson earned 27,981 votes in the poll this week, which was enough to help him get 33.58% of the polling to finish in second place.

Good Counsel was ranked No. 9 in the East Regional heading into the matchup, while Archbishop Spalding was unranked, but was undefeated before falling in the game against Good Counsel. With the victory, Good Counsel moved up to seventh in the East rankings this week.

Koali Nishigaya, out of St. Louis (Honolulu), came in third in the voting. Allen’s (Texas) Celdon Manning and Dutch Fork’s (South Carolina) Jalin Hyatt rounded out the top five of the top star.

, , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/st-xaviers-matthew-rueve-leads-comeback-picks-up-week-5-top-star-award
St. Xavier's Matthew Rueve leads comeback, picks up Week 5 Top Star award
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.