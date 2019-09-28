St. Xavier's Matthew Rueve leads comeback, picks up Week 5 Top Star award

St. Xavier was down 31-17 to Indianapolis (Indiana) Cathedral, but that couldn’t stop quarterback Matthew Rueve.

Rueve helped his team come out on top by throwing all three of his touchdown passes in a 13-minute span, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The quarterback threw for three passing touchdowns and 170 yards through the air. He also added a rushing touchdown as his team defeated Cathedral (Indianapolis) in a shootout, 41-37.

Rueve picked up 30,719 votes for 36.87% of the total polling to earn the Week 5 Top Star Award. His team is No. 8 in the Midwest Rankings this week.

FULL VOTE: Week 5 Super 25 Football Top Star

It was a closely contested matchup between two Maryland powers, but Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland) came out on top over Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Maryland) — with running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson being a big reason for it.

Wilkerson scored a touchdown and had 121 yards rushing to help Good Counsel sneak past Archbishop Spalding 21-7.

Wilkerson earned 27,981 votes in the poll this week, which was enough to help him get 33.58% of the polling to finish in second place.

Good Counsel was ranked No. 9 in the East Regional heading into the matchup, while Archbishop Spalding was unranked, but was undefeated before falling in the game against Good Counsel. With the victory, Good Counsel moved up to seventh in the East rankings this week.

Koali Nishigaya, out of St. Louis (Honolulu), came in third in the voting. Allen’s (Texas) Celdon Manning and Dutch Fork’s (South Carolina) Jalin Hyatt rounded out the top five of the top star.