Stanford adds to offensive line with two 2020 OL commits in a week

With the commitment of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) offensive lineman Drake Metcalf to Stanford on Saturday, the Cardinal completed a week in which they bolstered their line down the road with two solid recruits.

Metcalf, rated a three-star player by 247Sports and ESPN and a four-star on Rivals, joined Connor McLaughlin of Jesuit (Tampa, Florida), who committed to Stanford on Wednesday.

McLaughlin is a consensus four-star player, ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 24 offensive tackle in the country.

Metcalf is ranked the No. 7 center in the country.

Stanford enters the 2019 season with some holes on the offensive line. According to SB Nation, the team is losing four of its primary starters.

Center Jesse Burkett, right tackle A.T. Hall and left guard Brandon Fanaika were all fifth-year players last year, while right guard Nate Herbig signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burkett, Fanaika and Hall each started at least 10 games last season while Herbig was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection.

While neither Metcalf or McLaughlin will be of use this coming season, both could potentially serve well for the team once they join.

Metcalf has been part of the nearly unbeatable St. John Bosco team that has gone 38-6 over the last three seasons, losing to only three teams in that span.

McLaughlin helped Jesuit go 13-2 last season. According to 247Sports’ John Garcia, Jr., he has the potential to be drafted as a mid- to late-round pick.

The two join five-star Myles Hinton as the three offensive linemen in Stanford’s 2020 recruiting class.

Those weren’t the only commits of the week for the Cardinal.

On Saturday, tight end Ben Yurosek committed to Stanford.

Rated as a three-star player by 247Sports, he is listed as the No. 33 athlete in the country.

MaxPreps shows Yurosek has 62 receptions for 675 yards and six touchdowns for Bakersfield Christian (California) over his two years on varsity.

On defense, he has accumulated 146 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks and an interception.

Stanford’s 2020 class is ranked as the No. 25 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac-12 behind Oregon. The Cardinal is the only team in the conference so far to get a five-star prospect.