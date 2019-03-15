Stanford lands commitment from Calif. 4-star WR John Humphreys

Stanford landed another major piece of it’s Class of 2020 recruiting puzzle Thursday when Corona del Mar (Calif.) High School wide receiver John Humphreys.

Humphreys, a four-star prospect and Polynesian Bowl commit, brings pro-size — 6-foot-5, 205 pounds — fierce competitiveness and impressive athleticism to the field. He’s the fifth commit in the school’s Class of 2020, and marks the second-straight season in which the Cardinals have received a commitment from a four-star wide receiver in Southern California.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Stanford,” Humphreys told 247Sports of his commitment. “I love the mix of academics and football and the type of people at Stanford. The mix of academics and football speaks for itself. Being able to get one of the best educations in the country and compete for championships is something really special about Stanford.

“The type of people there are all people who want to be successful and have the same goals and aspirations as me. Just surrounding myself around likeminded people, whether it is in the classroom, in life or on the football field is huge for me. I feel like I can better myself as a person and as a player by surrounding myself with all the people at Stanford.”

While there may be plenty of contemporary reasons for Humphreys’ commitment to Stanford, there are even more familial ones. The junior’s father was a defensive back at Stanford while both his mother and sister played for the school’s volleyball team.

Still, that didn’t necessarily make the Cardinal a slam dunk for the rangy wide out. His elder brother Ben was an All-ACC linebacker at Duke, and the Blue Devils were also among his six finalists (so were Notre Dame, USC, UCLA and Washington).

In the end, the ties to Stanford were just too strong for the younger Humphreys to overlook.

“People know that my parents went there, but they put no pressure on me and wanted me to go where I felt was best for me, whether it was on the other side of the country or right in my backyard,” Humphreys told 247Sports. “At the end of the day, I felt like this was the best place for me and a unique situation where I could develop myself as a person, as a student and as a player.”