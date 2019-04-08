Stanford student with fake sailing credentials expelled in college admissions scandal

A Stanford student who faked sailing credentials and bribed the department has been expelled, according to the Stanford Daily.

The female, whose name was not released, went through the standard application process and not as a potential recruit. However, after being accepted to Stanford, William Rick Singer’s foundation made a $500,000 payment to the sailing program through head coach John Vandemoer.

Singer, who operated the Key Worldwide Foundation, was accused of being paid $25 million to help parents falsify their kids’ accomplishments on university entrance exams and bribe collegiate athletic officials.

In court transcripts, Vandemoer said the student had been admitted “partly due to the fact that she had fabricated sailing credentials,” according to the Stanford Daily.

The student was expelled for lying on her application, Stanford posted on its website.

Vandemoer was fired in March after he pleaded guilty to accepting $270,000 in bribes from two potential students, according to CNN. Neither ended up at Stanford.

He has not faced charges related to this student who falsified sailing records or the $500,000 payment, according to the Stanford Daily.