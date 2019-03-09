Proceeds from Steph Curry shoe designed with 9-year-old girl to go toward scholarship fund

When 9-year-old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to NBA star Steph Curry in November asking why there was no girls section on the Under Armour shoe website, she could not have imagined what her question would spiral into.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors guard released the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win shoe co-designed with Morrison.

The shoe has purple, dark orchid and white outside and has sock liner inside designed by Morrison featuring two girls playing basketball with phrases like “Be Fearless, “Girl Power” and “Be Bold.”

There is also an option for customers to personalize the sockliner, the UA website said.

Curry presented Morrison with a pair of the shoes Thursday and invited her to the Warriors game Friday.

Proceeds from the shoe will go toward a scholarship fund for female students in the Bay Area who “shown an aptitude for overcoming adversity, catalyzing change within her community, and demonstrating excellence in a STEM-related field of study,” Curry’s company, SC30, tweeted.

.@StephenCurry30 wasn’t comfortable profiting off Riley’s shoe design, so he went to @UnderArmour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/d72fvkP9E7 — SC30, Inc. (@SC30inc) March 8, 2019

The first recipient was announced during the Warriors game on Friday, which was International Women’s Day.

The $30,000 scholarship was awarded to Vivian Wu, an Oakland Technical High School senior. According to the UA press release, she has a 4.2 grade point average and completed more than 300 hours of community service.

She will be the first member of her family to attend college.