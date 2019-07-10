Steve Spurrier, Frank Beamer announced as Polynesian Bowl coaches

The Polynesian Bowl has enlisted two College Football Hall of Fame members to coach its 2020 all-star game.

Steve Spurrier and Frank Beamer will be coaching the football game for elite prospects that will take place in Hawaii following the high school football regular season.

Spurrier has a college career record of 228-89-2 over 26 seasons, 12 with Florida, 11 with South Carolina and three with Duke. He led the Gators to their first National Championship in 1996, the same year he became the first Heisman winner (1966) to coach another (Danny Wuerffe).

“Head Ball Coach” was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year and five-time SEC Coach of the Year.

He played in the NFL from 1967-1976.

Beamer has a head coaching record of 280-143-4, the first six years with Murray State and then 29 years at Virginia Tech. While at Virginia Tech, he had a record of 238-121-2 and made a bowl game every year from 1993-2015, his final season at the school.

He was a three-time Big East Coach of the Year and two-time ACC winner.

Spurrier will coach Team Mauka, which means “mountain,” and Beamer will coach Team Makai, “ocean.”

The Polynesian Bowl is scheduled to take place Jan. 18, 2020 at Aloha Stadium in O’ahu, Hawaii at 6:30 p.m. HT (12:30 a.m. ET).