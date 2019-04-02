Suburban NYC high school cancels JV baseball game over measles outbreak

A junior varsity baseball game in suburban New York was canceled because of one school’s proximity to a measles outbreak, and the discord between the schools is just starting.

As reported by New York CBS affiliate WCBS, a measles outbreak in Rockland County inspired Rye (N.Y.) High School to call off its junior varsity game at Nyack (N.Y.) High School. The decision was met with consternation on the part of Nyack officials, even though it was a Rockland County executive who called the measles outbreak a state of emergency.

“It was a little confusing,” Nyack High School athletic director Joe Sigillo told WCBS. “We feel it’s very safe here.”

The Rockland County executive in question, Ed Day, declared a state of emergency after 157 residents of the county were diagnosed with measles. Yet Day told WCBS that the ban on unvaccinated people in public spaces does not extend to open air venues.

For now, the teams will have to work out a time to replay the game, even if one school feels that delay was never necessary in the first place.