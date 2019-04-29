Sam Houston (Lake Charles) enters top five, Lake Travis (Texas) falls in latest Super 25 Baseball Rankings

The rise of Sam Houston (Lake Charles, La.) baseball has continued in Week 7 as the Broncos entered the top five of the Super 25.

Now winners of 11 straight, including a convincing win over crosstown opponent and now-No. 10 Barbe (Lake Charles, La.), Sam Houston has asserted itself into conversation as one of the top teams in the country.

SUPER 25: Week 7 baseball national rankings

REGIONAL: See the top 10 teams in each region

As they move up the rankings, two other teams in the Frontier Region have dropped off. Cypress Ranch has fallen to No. 19 after its third defeat of the season and Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), No. 4 last week, slipped to No. 11.

A team that defeated Lake Travis just two weeks ago, Georgetown, moved up to No. 16 with a 25-2-1 record.

Outside the Frontier region, previously-ranked No. 25 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) clinched the Mission League championship with a series victory over then-No. 6 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.).

The Knights rose to No. 20 and the Wolverines slotted to a spot below them.

After winning its first 20 games of the season, Benedictine moved to the top of the the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region

Despite finally suffering a loss, it has shown it is the team to beat in the region and that is reflected in the Super 25, as Benedictine moved up to No. 7 over a pair of two-loss teams in the region: No. 8 Malvern Prep (Pa.) and No. 10 Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.).

St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) is the only new team to enter the rankings. The Cadets have won 15 straight games in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region and look to be a team that could compete with the three in the top 10.

Sitting at a 21-2 record, St. John’s two losses have come by a combined three runs, one of which was an extra innings defeat.

At the top of the Super 25, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Argyle (Texas) and DeSoto Central (Southaven, Miss.) held steady as the best three teams in the country.