Super 25: Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) loses the throne, Miami Country Day (Fla.) moves atop the latest rankings

Photo: Tracey Borrow, Open i Studio)

Girls Basketball

Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) started the year undefeated, which helped them earn the top spot in the first six Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings this season.

If not for St. John’s (Washington D.C.), that might have been the case again this week.

However, St. John’s downed Bishop McNamara 67-65 in overtime on Tuesday night to move into the No. 2 spot in the Week 7 Rankings. Bishop McNamara falls to No. 4.

Full RankingsSuper 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

Miami Country Day (Fla.), which beat St. John’s on Dec. 20, is the new top team in this week’s rankings. The team has started the year 18-1, with its only defeat coming against Tampa Tech (Fla.).

California has the most teams represented in the Week 7 rankings with three.

