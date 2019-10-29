Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 10

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 27

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 10-0-1 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 14-0-2 3 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 15-0-1 4 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Mass.) 13-1-1 5 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 11-0-3 6 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 12-1-2 7 East Hartford (East Hartford, Conn.) 10-0-1 8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 14-0-1 9 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 12-1-1 10 Lebanon (Lebanon, N.H.) 14-2-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 16-0-0 2 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 16-0-0 3 Charles Baker (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 15-0-1 4 Christian Brothers (Albany, N.Y.) 13-1-2 5 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 14-1-1 6 Jericho (Jericho, N.Y.) 14-1-1 7 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 16-1-0 8 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 15-1-0 9 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 15-0-1 10 Ossining (Ossining, N.Y.) 15-2-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 17-0-1 2 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 22-0-0 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 18-0-1 4 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 19-1-0 5 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 16-0-4 6 Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.) 19-0-1 7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 18-1-1 8 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 18-1-1 9 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 15-0-1 10 Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.) 18-0-1 11 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 17-1-2 12 Clifton (Clifton, N.J.) 16-0-0 13 Susquehannock (Glen Rock, Pa.) 15-0-0 14 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 15-3-2 15 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 15-2-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 13-1-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 22-2-0 3 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 17-2-0 4 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 17-2-0 5 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 18-1-1 6 River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.) 14-1-0 7 Archmere Academy (Claymont, Del.) 14-0-0 8 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 14-1-2 9 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 15-2-2 10 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 16-2-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 18-0-1 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 17-0-2 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 20-0-0 4 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 19-0-0 5 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 16-1-2 6 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 15-2-1 7 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 23-1-3 8 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 16-3-2 9 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 20-2-2 10 Lake Central (St. John, Ind.) 12-5-3 11 Oldham County (La Grange, Ky.) 16-5-1 12 Columbus East (Indianapolis, Ind.) 17-1-3 13 East Carter (Grayson, Ky.) 19-3-1 14 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 16-3-2 15 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 23-4-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 20-0-0 2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 20-1-1 3 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 17-1-0 4 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 15-1-0 5 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 18-2-1 6 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 16-1-2 7 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 14-2-2 8 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 16-1-2 9 Academy of the Holy Angels (Minneapolis, Minn.) 19-0-1 10 Eastridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 16-2-1 11 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 14-2-1 12 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 19-1-0 13 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 16-3-1 14 Gull Lake (Gull Lake, Mich.) 14-3-5 15 Elkhorn (Elkhorn, Wis.) 19-1-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 14-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 19-1-0 3 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 19-0-1 4 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 14-2-0 5 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 15-1-0 6 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.) 13-3-0 7 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 14-2-3 8 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 16-1-4 9 Fort Zumwalt South (St. Peters, Mo.) 24-1-0 10 Rock Bridge (Columbia, Mo.) 17-4-0 11 St. Patrick (Chicago, Ill.) 21-2-3 12 Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.) 12-2-2 13 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 11-4-1 14 Fremd (Palatine, Ill.) 13-1-4 15 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 11-4-1

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 19-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 19-0-1 3 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 12-0-2 4 Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.) 14-1-0 5 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 14-0-1 6 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-1-1 7 Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-1-1 8 Clackamas (Clackamas, Ore.) 10-0-3 9 Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) 10-2-2 10 Eagle (Eagle, Idaho) 12-7-2 11 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 19-1-0 12 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 11-3-0 13 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-1-4 14 Liberty (Hillsboro, Ore.) 11-1-1 15 Coeur d’Alene (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) 12-3-1

