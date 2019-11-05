Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Nov. 3.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 13-1-1 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 16-0-2 3 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 15-0-1 4 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 12-0-3 5 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Mass.) 13-1-2 6 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 17-0-1 7 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 12-1-1 8 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 12-1-1 9 Fairfield Warde (Fairfield, Conn.) 13-0-3 10 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 14-2-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 17-0-0 2 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 17-0-0 3 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 17-1-0 4 Charles Baker (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 17-0-1 5 Ossining (Ossining, N.Y.) 17-2-1 6 Jericho (Jericho, N.Y.) 15-1-1 7 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 17-0-1 8 Rye (Rye, N.Y.) 19-1-0 9 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 14-3-1 10 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 14-2-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 19-0-1 2 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 21-1-0 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 19-0-1 4 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 18-0-4 5 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 20-1-1 6 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 19-1-1 7 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 23-1-0 8 Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.) 19-0-1 9 Clifton (Clifton, N.J.) 18-0-0 10 Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, Pa.) 15-3-1 11 Emmaus (Emmaus, Pa.) 25-4-0 12 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 16-0-2 13 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 18-2-2 14 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 14-4-0 15 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 18-3-1

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 14-1-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 21-2-0 3 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 17-2-0 4 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 17-2-0 5 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 19-1-1 6 Arundel (Gambrill, Md.) 15-2-0 7 Archmere Academy (Claymont, Del.) 14-1-0 8 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 14-1-2 9 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 15-2-2 10 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 16-2-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 20-0-1 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 19-0-2 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 21-0-0 4 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 25-1-3 5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 17-3-2 6 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 18-2-1 7 Lakota East (Liberty Township, Ohio) 16-3-3 8 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 21-3-2 9 Argos Community (Argos, Ind.) 18-4-0 10 Tippecanoe (Tipp City, Ohio) 21-0-1 11 Lake Central (St. John, Ind.) 12-6-3 12 Oldham (LaGrange, Ky.) 16-6-1 13 Columbus East (Indianapolis, Ind.) 17-1-3 14 East Carter (Grayson, Ky.) 19-4-1 15 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 23-4-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 22-0-0 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 20-2-1 3 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 19-1-2 4 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 19-2-1 5 Holy Angels (Bloomington, Minn.) 21-0-1 6 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 16-2-2 7 Traverse City West (Traverse City, Mich.) 16-4-2 8 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 19-2-0 9 Eastridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 18-3-1 10 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 18-2-1 11 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 20-2-0 12 Eau Claire Memorial (Eau Claire, Wis.) 19-1-3 13 Forest Hills Northern (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 22-0-1 14 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 17-1-3 15 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 16-5-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 17-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 22-1-0 3 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 21-0-1 4 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 16-2-0 5 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 17-1-0 6 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.) 13-3-0 7 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 20-3-2 8 Fort Zumwalt South (St. Peters, Mo.) 25-1-0 9 St. Patrick (Chicago, Ill.) 24-2-3 10 Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.) 12-2-2 11 Fremd (Palatine, Ill.) 15-1-4 12 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 14-6-0 13 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-4-1 14 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 19-4-1 15 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-4-1

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 18-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 21-0-1 3 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 13-0-2 4 Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.) 14-1-0 5 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 14-0-1 6 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 19-1-1 7 Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-1-1 8 Clackamas (Clackamas, Ore.) 12-0-3 9 Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) 11-2-2 10 Borah (Borah, Idaho) 11-5-4 11 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 19-1-0 12 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 12-3-0 13 Liberty (Hillsboro, Ore.) 12-1-2 14 Western (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-11-0 15 Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) 9-8-3

