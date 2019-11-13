Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Nov. 10.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 16-0-2 2 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 17-2-1 3 Fairfield Warde (Fairfield, Conn.) 13-0-3 4 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Mass,) 15-1-2 5 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 15-0-3 6 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 14-1-1 7 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 16-0-1 8 ConVal (Peterborough, N.H.) 16-1-2 9 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 12-3-3 10 Stowe (Stowe, Vt.) 17-0-1

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 20-0-0 2 Jericho (Jericho, N.Y.) 18-1-1 3 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 16-3-1 4 Ossining (Ossining, N.Y.) 19-2-1 5 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 13-4-3 6 Rye (Rye, N.Y.) 21-1-0 7 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 17-0-2 8 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 15-3-1 9 Beacon (New York, N.Y.) 11-3-3 10 Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.) 15-3-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 19-0-1 2 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 23-1-0 3 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 20-0-4 4 Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.) 21-0-1 5 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 21-1-1 6 Clifton (Clifton, N.J.) 20-0-0 7 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 20-2-2 8 La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) 20-2-0 9 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 19-1-1 10 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 16-0-2 11 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 20-3-1 12 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 17-4-0 13 Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.) 21-1-1 14 Palmyra (Palmyra, Pa.) 18-2-2 15 Gill St. Bernards School (Gladstone, N.J.) 18-3-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 15-1-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 23-2-0 3 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 19-2-1 4 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 17-2-0 5 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 17-2-2 6 Wilde Lake (Columbia, Md.) 11-3-1 7 Walt Whitman (Bethesda, Md.) 16-1-0 8 Myers Park (Raleigh, N.C.) 16-0-0 9 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 13-2-0 10 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 17-3-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 21-0-2 2 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 21-0-0 3 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 25-1-3 4 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 19-3-1 5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 17-3-2 6 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 20-1-1 7 Tippecanoe (Tipp City, Ohio) 23-0-1 8 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 21-3-2 9 Argos Community (Argos, Ind.) 18-4-0 10 Wellington School (Columbus, Ohio) 18-2-3 11 Lake Central (St. John, Ind.) 12-6-3 12 Oldham (LaGrange, Ky.) 16-6-1 13 Columbus East (Indianapolis, Ind.) 17-1-3 14 East Carter (Grayson, Ky.) 19-4-1 15 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 23-4-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 22-0-0 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 20-2-1 3 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 21-1-2 4 Traverse City West (Traverse City, Mich.) 16-4-2 5 Holy Angels (Bloomington, Minn.) 21-0-1 6 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 19-2-0 7 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 18-2-3 8 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 19-2-1 9 Eastridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 18-3-1 10 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 18-2-1 11 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 20-2-0 12 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 17-2-3 13 Forest Hills Northern (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 22-0-1 14 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 14-6-2 15 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 16-5-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 19-0-0 2 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 20-1-0 3 West Chicago (Chicago, Ill.) 24-2-3 4 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 16-2-0 5 Benet Academy (Cicero, Ill.) 20-1-2 6 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 20-3-2 7 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 15-4-1 8 Fort Zumwalt South (St. Peters, Mo.) 25-1-0 9 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 16-3-0 10 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 22-2-0 11 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 24-2-3 12 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.) 13-3-0 13 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 15-5-1 14 Bismarck (Bismarck, N.D.) 15-1-3 15 Roosevelt (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 12-1-2

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 21-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 24-0-1 3 Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) 15-1-2 4 Cleveland (Portland, Ore.) 14-1-2 5 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 15-3-0 6 Eagle (Eagle, Idaho) 12-7-2 7 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 12-2-3 8 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 18-2-4 9 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 19-2-0 10 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 15-2-1 11 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 18-3-0 12 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 22-2-1 13 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 14-1-2 14 Hobbs (Hobbs, N.M.) 17-6-1 15 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 16-1-1

