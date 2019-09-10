Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Girls Regional

Records shown are through games of Sept. 8

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 2-0-0 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 1-0-1 3 Gorham (Gorham, Maine) 1-0-0 4 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0 5 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 2-0-0 6 Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) 1-0-0 7 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 2-0-0 8 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 1-0-0 9 Concord-Carlisle (Concord, Mass.) 1-0-0 10 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 1-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 2-0-0 2 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 1-0-0 3 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 2-0-0 4 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 2-0-0 6 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0 8 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Tappan Zee (Orangeburg, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 White Plains (White Plains, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 4-0-0 2 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 3-0-0 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 2-0-0 4 Wilson (Reading, Pa.) 3-0-1 5 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 2-0-0 6 Radnor (Radnor, Pa.) 2-0-0 7 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 2-0-0 8 Unionville (Unionville, Pa.) 4-0-0 9 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 1-0-0 10 Emmaus (Emmaus, Pa.) 5-0-0 11 Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, Pa.) 5-0-0 12 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 4-1-0 13 Pingry School (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 1-0-0 14 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 2-0-0 15 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 1-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 3-0-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 5-0-0 3 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 4-0-0 4 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-0-0 5 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 1-1-0 6 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 6-0-0 7 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 2-0-0 8 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 2-1-0 9 Gilman (Baltimore, Md.) 2-0-0 10 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 3-0-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 5-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 6-0-0 3 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 8-0-1 4 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 7-0-0 5 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 5-0-0 6 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 8-1-1 7 Crown Point (Crown Point, Ind.) 6-0-0 8 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 5-0-0 9 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 4-0-2 10 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 6-2-1 11 DuPont Manual (Louisville, Ky.) 4-0-1 12 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 4-1-1 13 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 6-1-1 14 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 4-1-1 15 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 7-2-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 4-0-0 2 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 7-0-0 3 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 8-0-1 4 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 7-0-2 5 Verona (Verona, Mich.) 3-0-1 6 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 4-0-2 7 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 6-1-0 8 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 4-0-0 9 St. Louis Park (St. Louis Park, Minn.) 6-0-0 10 Woodbury (Woodbury, Minn.) 6-0-0 11 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 1-1-1 12 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 5-0-2 13 Middleton (Middleton, Wis.) 3-0-1 14 Dow (Midland, Mich.) 8-1-0 15 Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.) 4-0-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 5-0-0 2 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 2-0-0 3 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 4-0-0 4 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 3-0-0 5 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 5-0-0 6 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 2-0-0 7 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 2-0-2 8 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 2-1-0 9 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0 10 Olathe South (Olathe, Kan.) 2-0-0 11 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 2-1-0 12 Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.) 3-1-0 13 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 4-0-1 14 Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.) 1-0-0 15 Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 2-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 3-0-0 2 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 5-0-0 3 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 5-0-0 4 Wilson (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0 5 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 7-0-1 6 Cleveland (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0 7 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 7-0-0 8 Los Lunas (Los Lunas, N.M.) 6-0-0 9 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-1 10 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 2-0-0 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-1 12 Aloha (Beaverton, Ore.) 2-0-0 13 Far Northeast Warriors (Denver, Colo.) 2-0-0 13 Thunder Ridge (Thunder Ridge, Idaho) 6-0-1 15 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 5-1-0

Records shown are through games of Sept. 8