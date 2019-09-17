Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
Records shown are through games of Sept. 14
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|3-0-1
|2
|North Kingston (Kingston, R.I.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|3-0-0
|4
|Alvirne (Hudson, N.H.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|4-0-0
|6
|St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
|2-0-1
|7
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Merrimack Valley (Concord, N.H.)
|4-0-0
|9
|Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.)
|3-0-1
|10
|Con Val (Peterborough, N.H.)
|4-0-0
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Mamaroneck (Mamaroneck, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|5
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|8
|McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|10
|Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Emmaus (Emmaus, Pa.)
|8-0-0
|4
|Radnor (Radnor, Pa.)
|4-0-1
|5
|Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|6
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|6-1-0
|7
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|4-0-1
|8
|Unionville (Unionville, Pa.)
|6-0-1
|9
|Pingry School (Basking Ridge, N.J.)
|3-0-0
|10
|Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.)
|7-0-0
|11
|Milburn (Milburn, N.J.)
|3-0-1
|12
|North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.)
|4-1-0
|13
|St. Augustine (Richland, N.J.)
|3-0-0
|14
|Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.)
|6-0-0
|15
|La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
|4-0-0
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|4-0-0
|2
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|7-0-0
|5
|Bowie (Bowie, Md.)
|3-0-0
|6
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|7-0-1
|8
|Ravenscroft (Raleigh, N.C.)
|10-0-0
|9
|Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.)
|2-1-0
|10
|Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.)
|2-0-1
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|6-0-0
|2
|St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)
|8-0-0
|3
|Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.)
|8-0-0
|4
|Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.)
|9-0-2
|5
|Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)
|7-0-1
|6
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|8-2-1
|7
|Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio)
|7-0-0
|8
|Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.)
|10-2-1
|9
|Kilbourne (Worthington, Ohio)
|8-0-1
|10
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind)
|8-1-1
|11
|DuPont Manual (Louisville, Ky.)
|5-0-2
|12
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|7-1-2
|13
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|5-1-1
|14
|Marian (Mishawaka, Ind.)
|9-0-1
|15
|Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.)
|9-0-2
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|9-0-0
|3
|Athens (Troy, Mich.)
|10-0-1
|4
|St. Louis Park (St. Louis Park, Minn.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Woodbury (Woodbury, Minn.)
|9-0-0
|6
|Okemos (Okemos, Mich.)
|8-1-2
|7
|Verona (Verona, Wis.)
|4-0-2
|8
|Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)
|5-1-0
|9
|Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
|7-0-3
|10
|Novi (Novi, Mich.)
|8-0-2
|11
|Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.)
|10-0-0
|12
|Dow (Midland, Mich.)
|10-1-0
|13
|Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.)
|1-1-1
|14
|Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.)
|7-1-0
|15
|Madison East (Madison, Wis.)
|4-1-0
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.)
|3-0-0
|2
|Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|4-0-0
|5
|DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.)
|4-0-0
|6
|Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.)
|7-0-0
|7
|Morton (Cicero, Ill.)
|6-0-2
|8
|Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.)
|3-1-0
|9
|Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.)
|4-2-0
|10
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|3-1-0
|11
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|5-2-2
|12
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|4-1-0
|13
|Blue Valley (Stanley, Kan.)
|2-2-0
|14
|Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.)
|3-2-0
|15
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|6-1-1
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|4-0-0
|2
|Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|9-0-1
|4
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|9-0-0
|5
|Summit (Bend, Ore.)
|4-0-1
|6
|Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.)
|6-1-0
|7
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|11-0-1
|8
|Boulder (Boulder, Colo.)
|3-1-0
|9
|Los Lunas (Los Lunas, N.M.)
|8-0-0
|10
|Aloha (Beaverton, Ore.)
|4-0-0
|11
|Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|7-0-3
|12
|Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|8-1-0
|13
|Centennial (Boise, Idaho)
|6-1-0
|14
|Fairview (Boulder, Colo.)
|3-1-0
|15
|Atrisco Heritage (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|6-1-0
