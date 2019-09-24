Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
Records shown are through games of Sept. 22
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.)
|5-0-1
|2
|North Kingston (North Kingston, R.I.)
|5-0-0
|3
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine)
|5-0-0
|5
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|5-0-0
|7
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|1-0-0
|8
|St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.)
|3-0-1
|9
|Bedford (Bedford, N.H.)
|5-0-0
|10
|Danbury (Danbury, Conn.)
|1-0-0
REGION II (NY)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Mamaroneck (Mamaroneck, N.Y.)
|8-0-0
|4
|Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|5
|Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|6
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|5-1-1
|7
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|5-0-1
|8
|Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.)
|4-1-1
|9
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.)
|8-0-1
|11
|Byram Hills (Armonk, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)
|7-0-1
|2
|Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.)
|6-0-0
|3
|Emmaus (Emmaus, Pa.)
|11-0-0
|4
|Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|9-1-0
|6
|Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
|7-0-1
|7
|Unionville (Unionville, Pa.)
|8-0-1
|8
|Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.)
|10-0-0
|9
|North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.)
|7-1-0
|10
|St. Augustine (Richland, N.J.)
|5-1-0
|11
|Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.)
|7-1-1
|12
|Pingry School (Basking Ridge, N.J.)
|5-1-0
|13
|Palmyra (Palmyra, Pa.)
|9-0-1
|14
|Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.)
|8-1-0
|15
|Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.)
|6-0-2
REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.)
|7-0-0
|2
|George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|8-1-0
|4
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|9-0-0
|5
|River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)
|6-0-0
|6
|St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.)
|6-0-1
|7
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|9-0-0
|8
|Ravenscroft (Raleigh, N.C.)
|12-0-0
|9
|Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.)
|7-2-0
|10
|Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.)
|3-0-1
REGION V (IN, KY, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|8-0-0
|2
|St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)
|8-0-1
|3
|Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.)
|10-0-0
|4
|Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.)
|11-0-2
|5
|Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)
|8-0-1
|6
|St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.)
|13-1-2
|7
|Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio)
|10-0-0
|8
|Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.)
|13-2-1
|9
|Kilbourne (Worthington, Ohio)
|9-0-1
|10
|Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
|9-2-2
|11
|Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
|11-2-0
|12
|Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.)
|11-0-2
|13
|Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
|11-2-1
|14
|North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|8-2-2
|15
|Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.)
|12-1-1
REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|12-0-0
|3
|Athens (Troy, Mich.)
|11-0-1
|4
|Okemos (Okemos, Mich.)
|11-1-0
|5
|Verona (Verona, Wis.)
|7-0-2
|6
|St. Louis Park (St. Louis Park, Minn.)
|10-0-0
|7
|Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.)
|11-0-0
|8
|Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)
|8-1-0
|9
|Woodbury (Woodbury, Minn.)
|10-1-0
|10
|Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.)
|4-1-1
|11
|Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
|9-0-3
|12
|Novi (Novi, Mich.)
|10-0-2
|13
|Central (St. Paul, Minn.)
|11-1-0
|14
|Bay (Bay, Wis.)
|7-3-1
|15
|Gull Lake (Gull Lake, Mich.)
|11-0-1
REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.)
|11-0-0
|3
|Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.)
|9-0-0
|5
|DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.)
|6-0-1
|6
|Morton (Cicero, Ill.)
|8-0-2
|7
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|8-0-1
|8
|Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.)
|3-2-0
|9
|Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.)
|5-1-0
|10
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|6-1-0
|11
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|3-1-0
|12
|Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|5-1-0
|13
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|7-2-2
|14
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|7-1-1
|15
|Olathe South (Olathe, Kan.)
|5-2-0
REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|11-0-1
|4
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|11-0-0
|5
|Liberty (Hillsboro, Ore.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|13-0-1
|8
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|4-0-2
|9
|Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|9-1-0
|10
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|4-0-2
|11
|Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
|6-0-0
|12
|Centennial (Boise, Idaho)
|7-1-1
|13
|Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|8-1-0
|14
|Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|9-0-3
|15
|Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|8-2-0
