Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Sept. 22

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 5-0-1 2 North Kingston (North Kingston, R.I.) 5-0-0 3 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 5-0-0 4 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 5-0-0 5 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 6-0-0 6 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 5-0-0 7 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 1-0-0 8 St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 3-0-1 9 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 5-0-0 10 Danbury (Danbury, Conn.) 1-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 5-0-0 2 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 7-0-0 3 Mamaroneck (Mamaroneck, N.Y.) 8-0-0 4 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 7-0-0 5 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 7-0-0 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-1-1 7 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 5-0-1 8 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 4-1-1 9 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 7-0-0 10 Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.) 8-0-1 11 Byram Hills (Armonk, N.Y.) 6-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 7-0-1 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 6-0-0 3 Emmaus (Emmaus, Pa.) 11-0-0 4 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 8-0-0 5 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 9-1-0 6 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 7-0-1 7 Unionville (Unionville, Pa.) 8-0-1 8 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 10-0-0 9 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 7-1-0 10 St. Augustine (Richland, N.J.) 5-1-0 11 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 7-1-1 12 Pingry School (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 5-1-0 13 Palmyra (Palmyra, Pa.) 9-0-1 14 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 8-1-0 15 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 6-0-2

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 7-0-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 10-0-0 3 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 8-1-0 4 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 9-0-0 5 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 6-0-0 6 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 6-0-1 7 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 9-0-0 8 Ravenscroft (Raleigh, N.C.) 12-0-0 9 Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 7-2-0 10 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 3-0-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 8-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 8-0-1 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 10-0-0 4 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 11-0-2 5 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 8-0-1 6 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 13-1-2 7 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 10-0-0 8 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 13-2-1 9 Kilbourne (Worthington, Ohio) 9-0-1 10 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 9-2-2 11 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 11-2-0 12 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 11-0-2 13 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 11-2-1 14 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 8-2-2 15 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 12-1-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 8-0-0 2 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 12-0-0 3 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 11-0-1 4 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 11-1-0 5 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 7-0-2 6 St. Louis Park (St. Louis Park, Minn.) 10-0-0 7 Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.) 11-0-0 8 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 8-1-0 9 Woodbury (Woodbury, Minn.) 10-1-0 10 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 4-1-1 11 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 9-0-3 12 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 10-0-2 13 Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 11-1-0 14 Bay (Bay, Wis.) 7-3-1 15 Gull Lake (Gull Lake, Mich.) 11-0-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.) 6-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 11-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 5-0-0 4 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 9-0-0 5 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 6-0-1 6 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 8-0-2 7 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 8-0-1 8 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 3-2-0 9 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 5-1-0 10 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-1-0 11 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 3-1-0 12 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-1-0 13 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 7-2-2 14 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 7-1-1 15 Olathe South (Olathe, Kan.) 5-2-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 5-0-0 2 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 8-0-0 3 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 11-0-1 4 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 11-0-0 5 Liberty (Hillsboro, Ore.) 6-0-0 6 Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.) 5-0-0 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-0-1 8 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 4-0-2 9 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 9-1-0 10 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 4-0-2 11 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 6-0-0 12 Centennial (Boise, Idaho) 7-1-1 13 Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 8-1-0 14 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 9-0-3 15 Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 8-2-0

