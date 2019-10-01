Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Girls Regional

Records shown are through games of Sept. 29

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 7-0-1 2 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 3-0-0 3 North Kingston (Kingstown, R.I.) 7-0-0 4 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 7-0-0 5 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 6-0-1 6 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 6-0-2 7 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 8-0-1 8 Danbury (Danbury, Conn.) 4-0-0 9 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 6-0-0 10 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 6-1-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Mamaroneck (Mamaroneck, N.Y. 10-0-0 2 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 9-0-0 3 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 10-0-0 4 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 10-0-0 5 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 9-0-1 6 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 7-1-2 7 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 9-1-0 8 Christian Brothers (Albany, N.Y.) 9-1-1 9 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 8-0-0 10 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 11-0-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 8-0-1 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 9-0-0 3 Unionville (Unionville, Pa.) 10-0-1 4 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 11-0-0 5 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 13-0-0 6 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 10-0-1 7 Emmaus (Emmaus, Pa.) 13-1-0 8 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 9-1-0 9 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 10-2-0 10 Pingry School (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 8-1-0 11 Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.) 9-0-1 12 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 9-0-2 13 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 9-1-2 14 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) 7-0-0 15 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 9-1-1

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 7-0-0 2 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 13-0-0 3 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 9-1-0 4 Myers Park (Raleigh, N.C.) 11-0-0 5 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 8-0-0 6 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 11-0-1 7 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 8-1-0 8 Asheville (Asheville, N.C.) 14-0-1 9 Archmere Academy (Bear, Del.) 8-0-0 10 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 8-1-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 10-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 10-0-2 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 13-0-0 4 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 13-0-2 5 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 15-2-1 6 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 11-0-0 7 Kilbourne (Worthington, Ohio) 12-0-1 8 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 16-2-1 9 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 9-1-2 10 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 9-3-2 11 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 12-2-0 12 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 16-1-2 13 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 14-2-1 14 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 14-1-2 15 Columbus East (Indianapolis, Ind.) 10-0-3

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 10-0-1 2 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 13-0-0 3 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 14-0-1 4 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 12-1-0 5 St. Louis Park (St. Louis Park, Minn.) 10-0-1 6 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 10-1-0 7 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 12-1-0 8 Woodbury (Woodbury, Minn.) 11-1-0 9 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 7-1-1 10 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 11-1-2 11 Dow (Midland, Mich.) 15-1-0 12 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 10-1-2 13 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 8-3-1 14 Gull Lake (Gull Lake, Mich.) 12-0-1 15 Academy of the Holy Angels (Minneapolis, Minn.) 12-0-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.) 7-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 13-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 7-0-0 4 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 10-0-2 5 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 9-0-1 6 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 10-0-2 7 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 7-1-0 8 Fort Zumwalt South (St. Peter’s, Mo.) 11-1-0 9 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-1-0 10 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 7-1-1 11 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-2-0 12 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-1-1 13 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 9-2-2 14 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 10-1-3 15 Blue Valley (Stanley, Kan.) 6-3-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-0-0 2 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-0-1 3 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 13-0-0 4 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 9-0-0 5 Liberty (Hillsboro, Ore.) 7-0-0 6 Legacy (Bloomfield, Colo.) 7-1-0 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 15-0-1 8 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 6-0-2 9 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 11-1-0 10 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 6-1-0 11 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 11-0-3 12 Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-1-0 13 Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-2-0 14 Centennial (Portland, Ore.) 5-1-0 15 Thunder Ridge (Thunder Ridge, Colo.) 9-2-1

Records shown are through games of Sept. 29