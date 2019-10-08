Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 6

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 9-0-1 2 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 5-0-0 3 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 10-0-0 4 Danbury (Danbury, Conn.) 6-0-0 5 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 8-0-2 6 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 9-0-0 7 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 9-0-1 8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 9-0-1 9 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 9-0-0 10 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 9-1-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Mamaroneck (Mamaroneck, N.Y.) 11-0-0 2 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 11-0-0 3 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 10-0-0 4 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 11-0-0 5 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 10-0-1 6 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 8-0-1 7 Martin Luther King, Jr (New York, N.Y.) 12-1-0 8 Uniondale (Uniondale, N.Y.) 7-1-2 9 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 11-0-1 10 Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.) 9-1-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 11-0-1 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 11-0-0 3 Unionville (Unionville, Pa.) 13-0-1 4 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 12-0-0 5 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 15-0-0 6 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 12-1-0 7 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 11-2-0 8 Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.) 11-0-1 9 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 11-0-2 10 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 12-1-2 11 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) 9-0-0 12 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 13-1-1 13 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 12-1-1 14 Mount Lebanon (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 12-1-1 15 Clifton (Clifton, N.J.) 10-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 7-1-0 2 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 11-1-0 3 Myers Park (Raleigh, N.C.) 13-0-0 4 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 10-1-0 5 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 15-1-0 6 Asheville (Asheville, N.C.) 11-0-1 7 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 8-1-0 8 Annapolis (Annapolis, Md.) 7-1-0 9 Archmere Academy (Claymont, Del.) 10-0-0 10 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 12-0-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 13-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 12-0-2 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 15-0-0 4 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 14-0-2 5 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 17-2-1 6 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 13-0-0 7 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 11-1-1 8 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 18-2-1 9 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 10-1-2 10 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 12-3-2 11 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 14-2-0 12 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 16-1-3 13 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 14-2-1 14 Columbus East (Indianapolis, Ind.) 12-0-3 15 South Warren (Bowling Green, Ky.) 16-2-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 16-0-0 2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 12-1-1 3 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 14-0-1 4 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 13-1-0 5 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 11-1-1 6 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 13-2-0 7 St. Louis Park (St. Louis Park, Minn.) 11-1-1 8 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 8-1-1 9 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 11-1-2 10 Dow (Midland, Mich.) 15-1-0 11 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 11-1-2 12 Academy of the Holy Angels (Minneapolis, Minn.) 15-0-1 13 Eastridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 12-2-1 14 Gull Lake (Gull Lake, Mich.) 12-0-1 15 Madison West (Madison, Wis.) 6-4-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 9-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 11-0-3 3 Mt. Carmel (Chicago, Ill.) 11-2-1 4 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 13-0-0 5 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 12-0-1 6 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 7-1-0 7 Fort Zumwalt South (St. Peters, Mo.) 13-1-0 8 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-2-0 9 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-1-1 10 St. Patrick (Chicago, Ill.) 16-0-2 11 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-3-0 12 Solario Academy (Chicago, Ill.) 11-1-0 13 Kirkwood (Kirkwood, Mo.) 12-1-0 14 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 10-1-3 15 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 10-3-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 12-0-0 2 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-0-1 3 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 15-0-0 4 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 10-0-0 5 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 6-0-2 6 Legacy (Bloomfield, Colo.) 8-1-0 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-0-1 8 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 13-1-0 9 Cleveland (Portland, Ore.) 6-0-1 10 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 8-1-0 11 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 12-0-3 12 Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 11-1-1 13 Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 12-2-0 14 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 4-1-2 15 Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 10-2-1

