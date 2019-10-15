Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 13

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 7-0-0 2 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 11-0-0 3 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Mass.) 10-1-0 4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 11-0-0 5 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 10-0-1 6 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 10-0-0 7 St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 9-1-1 8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 10-0-1 9 East Hartford (East Hartford, Conn.) 7-0-0 10 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 10-1-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 12-0-0 2 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 13-0-0 3 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 13-0-0 4 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 12-0-1 5 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 13-0-1 6 Mamaroneck (Mamaroneck, N.Y.) 12-1-0 7 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 13-1-0 8 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 12-0-2 9 Christian Brothers (Albany, N.Y.) 11-1-2 10 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 11-0-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 13-0-1 2 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 17-0-0 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 12-0-1 4 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 12-0-0 5 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 14-0-3 6 Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.) 15-0-1 7 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 13-0-1 8 Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.) 14-0-1 9 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 14-1-1 10 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 15-1-1 11 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 15-1-2 12 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 13-2-0 13 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) 10-1-0 14 Clifton (Clifton, N.J.) 12-0-0 15 Susquehannock (Glen Rock, Pa.) 16-0-2

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 9-1-0 2 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 13-1-0 3 Myers Park (Raleigh, N.C.) 14-0-0 4 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 12-1-3 5 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 15-1-0 6 Asheville (Asheville, N.C.) 14-0-1 7 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 12-2-0 8 Annapolis (Annapolis, Md.) 8-1-0 9 Archmere Academy (Claymont, Del.) 11-0-0 10 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 11-0-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 15-0-1 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 14-0-2 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 17-0-0 4 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 17-0-2 5 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 19-2-1 6 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 16-0-0 7 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 12-2-1 8 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 13-1-3 9 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 19-3-1 10 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 13-3-2 11 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-2-1 12 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 18-1-3 13 Columbus East (Indianapolis, Ind.) 15-0-3 14 North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.) 16-3-2 15 Warren Central (Bowling Green, Ky.) 17-4-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 18-0-0 2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 14-1-1 3 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 15-1-0 4 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 13-1-0 5 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 16-2-1 6 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 15-2-0 7 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 10-1-1 8 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 14-1-2 9 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 13-1-0 10 Academy of the Holy Angels (Minneapolis, Minn.) 16-0-1 11 Eastridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 14-2-1 12 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 12-2-1 13 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 14-3-1 14 Gull Lake (Gull Lake, Mich.) 13-3-5 15 Elkhorn (Elkhorn, Wis.) 15-1-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 10-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 16-1-0 3 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 15-0-1 4 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 12-2-0 5 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 12-2-0 6 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 13-1-4 7 Fort Zumwalt South (St. Peters, Mo.) 15-1-0 8 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 13-1-3 9 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.) 10-3-0 10 St. Patrick (Chicago, Ill.) 20-1-2 11 Solario Academy (Chicago, Ill.) 11-1-0 12 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-2-1 13 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 11-5-0 14 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-3-0 15 Blue Valley (Stanley, Kan.) 7-4-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 14-0-0 2 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 10-0-0 3 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 17-0-0 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-0-1 5 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 9-0-2 6 Legacy (Bloomfield, Colo.) 8-1-0 7 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-0-3 8 Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 13-1-1 9 Cleveland (Portland, Ore.) 8-0-2 10 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 8-1-0 11 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 15-1-0 12 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-1-1 13 Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 14-2-0 14 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 6-2-0 15 Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 12-2-1

