Super 25 Fall Regional Boys Soccer Rankings - Week 9

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2019-20 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 20

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 8-0-1 2 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 11-0-2 3 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 13-0-1 4 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Mass.) 11-1-1 5 North Kingstown (Kingston, R.I.) 12-1-1 6 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 10-0-3 7 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 12-0-1 8 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 11-1-0 9 East Hartford (East Hartford, Conn.) 9-0-0 10 Stowe (Stowe, Vt.) 12-0-1

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 14-0-0 2 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 15-0-0 3 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 14-0-1 4 Christian Brothers (Albany, N.Y.) 13-1-2 5 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 14-1-1 6 Jericho (Jericho, N.Y.) 13-1-1 7 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 13-1-0 8 Fordham Prep (Bronx, N.Y.) 14-1-0 9 Fayetteville-Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 14-1-1 10 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 13-0-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 15-0-1 2 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 17-0-0 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 15-0-1 4 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 17-1-0 5 Elizabeth (Elizabeth, N.J.) 16-0-3 6 Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.) 17-0-1 7 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 16-1-1 8 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 16-1-1 9 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 13-0-1 10 Franklin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.) 16-0-1 11 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 15-1-2 12 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 14-2-0 13 Clifton (Clifton, N.J.) 15-0-0 14 Susquehannock (Glen Rock, Pa.) 16-0-2 15 Ridgewood (Ridgewood, N.J.) 15-0-1

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 11-1-0 2 Myers Park (Raleigh, N.C.) 16-0-0 3 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 14-2-0 4 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 18-2-0 5 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 13-2-1 6 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) 16-1-1 7 Annapolis (Annapolis, Md.) 10-1-0 8 Archmere Academy (Claymont, Del.) 12-0-0 9 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 12-0-2 10 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 17-1-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 16-0-1 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 15-0-2 3 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 19-0-0 4 Bay Village (Bay Village, Ohio) 17-0-0 5 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 14-1-2 6 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 13-2-1 7 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 22-3-1 8 Columbus East (Indianapolis, Ind.) 17-0-3 9 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 21-1-3 10 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 16-2-2 11 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 21-3-1 12 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 15-3-2 13 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 14-3-4 14 Warren Central (Bowling Green, Ky.) 19-4-1 15 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 14-4-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 19-0-0 2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 20-1-1 3 Okemos (Okemos, Mich.) 16-1-0 4 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 14-1-0 5 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 17-2-1 6 Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 16-2-0 7 Brookfield East (Brookfield, Wis.) 11-1-1 8 Novi (Novi, Mich.) 15-1-2 9 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 14-1-0 10 Academy of the Holy Angels (Minneapolis, Minn.) 17-0-1 11 Eastridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 15-2-1 12 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 13-2-1 13 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 15-3-1 14 Gull Lake (Gull Lake, Mich.) 14-3-5 15 Elkhorn (Elkhorn, Wis.) 16-1-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 12-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 16-1-0 3 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 18-0-1 4 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 14-2-0 5 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 13-1-0 6 Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Ill.) 13-3-0 7 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 13-2-3 8 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 14-1-4 9 Fort Zumwalt South (St. Peters, Mo.) 19-1-0 10 Rock Bridge (Columbia, Mo.) 15-3-0 11 St. Charles East (St. Charles, Ill.) 17-1-3 12 Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village, Kan.) 12-1-2 13 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-3-1 14 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-4-0 15 St. Patrick (Chicago, Ill.) 20-2-3

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albuquerque (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 19-0-1 3 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 10-0-2 4 Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.) 12-1-0 5 Rampart (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 13-0-1 6 Borah (Borah, Idaho) 10-3-4 7 Atrisco Heritage Academy (Albuquerque, N.M.) 15-1-1 8 Cleveland (Portland, Ore.) 9-0-2 9 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-1-1 10 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 17-1-0 11 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 10-2-0 12 Liberty (Hillsboro, Ore.) 10-1-1 13 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-1-4 14 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 11-2-0 15 Coeur d’Alene (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) 10-2-1

