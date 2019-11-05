Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Girls National | Boys National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Nov. 3

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 18-0-0 2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 17-0-0 3 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 16-0-0 4 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 14-1-3 5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 17-0-0 6 Southington (Southington, Conn.) 14-0-1 7 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 12-0-3 8 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 15-1-2 9 Staples (Westport, Conn.) 14-0-2 10 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 15-1-0 11 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 16-0-0 12 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 13-1-4 13 Cheverus (Cheverus, Mass.) 16-0-0 14 Westfield (Westfield, Mass.) 14-1-1 15 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 12-2-3

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) 17-0-0 2 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 15-0-1 3 Red Hook (Red Hook, N.Y.) 17-0-0 4 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 15-0-3 5 Bethelhem Central (Central Valley, N.Y.) 16-1-0 6 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 16-1-0 7 Monroe-Woodbury (Monroe, N.Y.) 16-1-0 8 Central Square (Central Square, N.Y.) 14-1-1 9 Maine-Endwell (Endwell, N.Y.) 14-1-0 10 Rye (Rye, N.Y.) 15-1-0 11 Arlinigton (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 13-2-1 12 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 15-2-0 13 Pleasantville (Pleasantville, N.Y.) 13-1-2 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 15-0-2 15 Poland (Poland, N.Y.) 16-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 23-0-0 2 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 18-0-0 3 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 18-0-1 4 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 16-1-0 5 Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.) 16-1-1 6 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 20-1-1 7 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 17-1-1 8 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 17-2-1 9 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 22-2-2 10 Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.) 16-3-1 11 McDowell (Erie, Pa.) 19-1-0 12 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 20-1-0 13 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 18-2-0 14 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 15-2-2 15 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 18-3-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 16-0-0 2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 16-1-0 3 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 16-1-1 4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 14-2-1 5 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 20-1-0 6 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 23-2-3 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 16-2-1 8 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 14-3-0 9 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 19-1-1 10 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 20-2-0 11 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 16-0-0 12 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 19-2-1 13 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 20-4-3 14 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 24-2-2 15 Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.) 17-2-1 15 Century (Sykesville, Md.) 16-0-0 15 South Oldham (Crestwood, Ky.) 20-4-1

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 21-0-0 2 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 21-0-1 3 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 18-0-3 4 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 17-2-1 5 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 20-1-0 6 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) 18-1-1 7 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 16-2-2 8 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 17-0-3 9 Centennial (Circle Pines, Minn.) 16-3-1 10 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 13-2-2 11 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 16-2-1 12 Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.) 15-3-0 13 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 17-3-1 14 Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) 17-1-5 15 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 13-0-3 15 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 16-3-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 15-0-1 2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 18-0-1 3 Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) 14-0-3 4 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 12-0-3 5 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 18-2-0 6 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-2-1 7 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 17-1-2 8 Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-2-0 9 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 15-0-3 10 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 14-3-3 11 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 19-1-1 12 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) 16-2-0 13 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-2-0 14 Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-2-1 15 Corvallis (Corvallis, Ore.) 11-1-2 15 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 15-3-2

Records shown are through games of Nov. 3