USA Today Sports

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 12

Photo: Brian Jenkins/for the Free Press-Burlington

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 12

Girls Soccer

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 12

By November 12, 2019

By: |

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Girls NationalBoys NationalBoys Regional

Records shown are through games of Nov. 10.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 20-0-0
2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 17-0-0
3 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 19-0-0
4 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 15-1-3
5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 18-0-0
6 Southington (Southington, Conn.) 14-0-2
7 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 13-2-3
8 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 18-0-0
9 Staples (Westport, Conn.) 14-0-2
10 Cumberland (Cumberland, R.I..) 14-2-1
11 Minnechaug Regional (Wilbraham, Mass.) 16-1-0
12 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 13-1-5
13 Whitman Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 16-1-2
14 South Kingston (Kingstown, R.I.) 14-3-0
15 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 14-1-1
15 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 19-2-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 18-1-0
2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 18-2-0
3 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 18-1-0
4 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 16-1-3
5 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 14-1-1
6 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 15-3-2
7 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 15-2-0
8 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 14-1-1
9 Shoreham-Wading River (Shoreham, N.Y.) 14-1-0
10 Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) 19-1-0
11 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 16-3-0
12 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 17-2-0
13 Pleasantville (Pleasantville, N.Y.) 15-1-2
14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 18-0-3
15 Poland (Poland, N.Y.) 18-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Easten (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 25-0-0
2 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 20-0-0
3 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 20-0-1
4 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 18-1-0
5 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 22-1-1
6 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 19-1-1
7 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 24-2-0
8 Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.) 18-3-1
9 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 22-1-0
10 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 17-2-2
11 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 20-2-1
12 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 20-3-0
13 Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia, Pa.) 18-3-1
14 Pingry School (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 17-5-0
15 Camp Hill (Camp Hill, Pa.) 23-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 16-1-0
2 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 17-1-1
3 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 14-2-1
4 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 22-1-0
5 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 22-2-3
6 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 14-3-0
7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 16-2-1
8 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 15-3-1
9 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 18-1-0
10 Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.) 20-2-1
11 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 20-3-0
12 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 20-4-3
13 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 24-2-2
14 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 19-2-1
15 Century (Sykesville, Md.) 17-0-0
15 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 19-3-1
15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 17-1-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Lakota West (West Chester Township, Ohio) 22-0-1
2 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 18-0-3
3 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 22-1-0
4 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 17-2-1
5 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 20-1-0
6 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) 18-1-1
7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 17-1-3
8 Centennial (Circle Pines, Minn.) 16-3-1
9 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 16-2-1
10 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 16-3-2
11 Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.) 15-3-0
12 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 16-3-2
13 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 17-3-1
14 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 16-3-0
15 Archbishop Alter (Kettering, Ohio) 21-1-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 17-0-1
2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 21-0-1
3 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 14-0-3
4 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 18-2-0
5 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) 17-2-0
6 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 17-1-2
7 Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.) 19-2-0
8 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 16-0-3
9 Auburn-Riverside (Auburn, Wash.) 17-1-1
10 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 14-3-3
11 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 19-1-1
12 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 19-1-4
13 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 20-2-2
14 Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) 13-2-1
15 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 15-3-2

Records shown are through games of Nov. 10.

, , , Girls Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/super-25-fall-regional-girls-soccer-rankings-week-12
Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 12
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.