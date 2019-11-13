Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Girls National | Boys National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Nov. 10.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 20-0-0 2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 17-0-0 3 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 19-0-0 4 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 15-1-3 5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 18-0-0 6 Southington (Southington, Conn.) 14-0-2 7 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 13-2-3 8 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 18-0-0 9 Staples (Westport, Conn.) 14-0-2 10 Cumberland (Cumberland, R.I..) 14-2-1 11 Minnechaug Regional (Wilbraham, Mass.) 16-1-0 12 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 13-1-5 13 Whitman Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 16-1-2 14 South Kingston (Kingstown, R.I.) 14-3-0 15 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 14-1-1 15 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 19-2-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 18-1-0 2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 18-2-0 3 Fayetteville Manlius (Manlius, N.Y.) 18-1-0 4 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 16-1-3 5 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 14-1-1 6 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 15-3-2 7 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 15-2-0 8 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 14-1-1 9 Shoreham-Wading River (Shoreham, N.Y.) 14-1-0 10 Monohasen (Schenectady, N.Y.) 19-1-0 11 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 16-3-0 12 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 17-2-0 13 Pleasantville (Pleasantville, N.Y.) 15-1-2 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 18-0-3 15 Poland (Poland, N.Y.) 18-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Easten (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 25-0-0 2 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 20-0-0 3 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 20-0-1 4 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 18-1-0 5 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 22-1-1 6 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 19-1-1 7 Boyertown (Boyertown, Pa.) 24-2-0 8 Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.) 18-3-1 9 Middletown South (Middletown, N.J.) 22-1-0 10 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 17-2-2 11 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 20-2-1 12 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 20-3-0 13 Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia, Pa.) 18-3-1 14 Pingry School (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 17-5-0 15 Camp Hill (Camp Hill, Pa.) 23-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 16-1-0 2 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 17-1-1 3 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 14-2-1 4 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 22-1-0 5 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 22-2-3 6 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 14-3-0 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 16-2-1 8 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 15-3-1 9 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 18-1-0 10 Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.) 20-2-1 11 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 20-3-0 12 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 20-4-3 13 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 24-2-2 14 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 19-2-1 15 Century (Sykesville, Md.) 17-0-0 15 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 19-3-1 15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 17-1-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lakota West (West Chester Township, Ohio) 22-0-1 2 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 18-0-3 3 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 22-1-0 4 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 17-2-1 5 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 20-1-0 6 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) 18-1-1 7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 17-1-3 8 Centennial (Circle Pines, Minn.) 16-3-1 9 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 16-2-1 10 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 16-3-2 11 Rosemount (Rosemount, Minn.) 15-3-0 12 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 16-3-2 13 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 17-3-1 14 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 16-3-0 15 Archbishop Alter (Kettering, Ohio) 21-1-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 17-0-1 2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 21-0-1 3 West Salem (Salem, Ore.) 14-0-3 4 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 18-2-0 5 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) 17-2-0 6 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 17-1-2 7 Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.) 19-2-0 8 Lakeside (Seattle, Wash.) 16-0-3 9 Auburn-Riverside (Auburn, Wash.) 17-1-1 10 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 14-3-3 11 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 19-1-1 12 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 19-1-4 13 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 20-2-2 14 Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) 13-2-1 15 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 15-3-2

Records shown are through games of Nov. 10.