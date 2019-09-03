Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Sept. 2
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Winchester (Winchester, Mass)
|0-0-0
|3
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|0-0-0
|6
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine)
|0-0-0
|8
|Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Colchester (Colchester, Vt.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|13
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|14
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Notre Dame (Hingham, Mass.)
|0-0-0
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Valley Stream South (Valley Stream, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|6
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|7
|Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|11
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|14
|Mars (Mars, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|15
|West Orange (West Orange, N.J.)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|7-1-0
|7
|Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Greenwood (Greenwood, Ky.)
|5-1-0
|9
|Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)
|3-0-2
|10
|Hereford (Hereford, Md.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.)
|4-0-0
|13
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|0-0-0
|14
|Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.)
|4-0-0
|15
|Perry Hall (Baltimore, Md.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|4-0-0
REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|5-0-0
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|5-0-0
|3
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Mason (Mason, Ohio)
|2-0-0
|5
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|4-0-0
|6
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|5-0-0
|7
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio)
|3-0-1
|10
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|3-0-1
|11
|Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Minn.)
|2-0-0
|12
|Center Grove (Center Grove, Ind.)
|6-0-0
|13
|Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio)
|4-0-0
|14
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|2-0-0
|15
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|2-0-1
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|5-0-0
|3
|Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|4
|LaCueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
|7-0-1
|7
|Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|3-0-0
|9
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|8-0-0
|10
|Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|5-0-0
|11
|Boise (Boise, Idaho)
|5-0-1
|12
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|7-0-0
|14
|Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
|2-0-2
|15
|Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore.)
|0-0-0
