Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Sept. 2

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0 2 Winchester (Winchester, Mass) 0-0-0 3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 0-0-0 4 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 0-0-0 5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 0-0-0 6 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 0-0-0 7 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 0-0-0 8 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 0-0-0 9 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 0-0-0 10 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 0-0-0 11 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 0-0-0 12 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0 13 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 0-0-0 14 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 0-0-0 15 Notre Dame (Hingham, Mass.) 0-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Valley Stream South (Valley Stream, N.Y.) 0-0-0 2 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 0-0-0 3 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 0-0-0 4 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 0-0-0 8 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0 11 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 12 Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0 13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 0-0-0 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 0-0-0 15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 0-0-0 2 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 2-0-0 3 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 0-0-0 4 Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.) 0-0-0 5 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 0-0-0 6 Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) 1-0-0 7 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 0-0-0 8 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 1-0-0 9 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 0-0-0 10 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 2-0-0 11 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 0-0-0 12 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 0-0-0 13 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 0-0-0 14 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 0-0-0 15 West Orange (West Orange, N.J.) 0-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 0-0-0 2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 7-0-0 3 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 0-0-0 4 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 3-0-0 5 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 0-0-0 6 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 7-1-0 7 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 3-0-0 8 Greenwood (Greenwood, Ky.) 5-1-0 9 Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.) 3-0-2 10 Hereford (Hereford, Md.) 0-0-0 11 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 0-0-0 12 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 4-0-0 13 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 0-0-0 14 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 4-0-0 15 Perry Hall (Baltimore, Md.) 0-0-0 15 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 4-0-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 5-0-0 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 5-0-0 3 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 1-0-0 4 Mason (Mason, Ohio) 2-0-0 5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 4-0-0 6 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 5-0-0 7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 3-0-0 8 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 1-0-0 9 Lakota West (Lakota, Ohio) 3-0-1 10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 3-0-1 11 Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Minn.) 2-0-0 12 Center Grove (Center Grove, Ind.) 6-0-0 13 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 4-0-0 14 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 2-0-0 15 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 2-0-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 0-0-0 2 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 5-0-0 3 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.) 0-0-0 4 LaCueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 3-0-0 5 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 0-0-0 6 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 7-0-1 7 Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 0-0-0 8 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 3-0-0 9 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 8-0-0 10 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 5-0-0 11 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 5-0-1 12 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 0-0-0 13 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 7-0-0 14 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 2-0-2 15 Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore.) 0-0-0

