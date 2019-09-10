USA Today Sports

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Photo: Wade Payne/ for The Tennessean

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Girls Soccer

Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 3

By September 10, 2019

By: |

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

RANKINGS: Boys National | Girls National | Boys Regional

Records shown are through games of Sept. 8

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 1-0-0
2 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0
3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 1-0-0
4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 3-0-0
5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 1-0-0
6 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 0-0-0
7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 2-0-0
8 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 1-0-0
9 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 1-0-0
10 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 2-0-0
11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 3-0-0
12 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 1-0-0
13 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 1-0-0
14 Notre Dame Academy (Hingham, Mass.) 1-0-0
15 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 0-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Valley Stream South (Valley Stream, N.Y.) 0-0-0
2 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 0-0-0
3 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 0-0-0
4 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0
5 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 0-0-0
6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0
7 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 0-0-0
8 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 0-0-0
9 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 0-0-0
10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0
11 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0
12 Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0
13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 0-0-0
14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 0-0-0
15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 3-0-0
2 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 1-0-0
3 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 4-0-0
4 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 2-0-0
5 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 2-0-0
6 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 4-0-0
7 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 2-0-0
8 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 1-0-0
9 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 3-0-1
10 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 3-0-0
11 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 2-0-0
12 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 3-0-0
13 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 0-1-0
14 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 2-0-0
15 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 2-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-0-0
2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 8-0-0
3 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 4-0-0
4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 2-0-0
5 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 8-1-0
6 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 4-0-0
7 Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.) 5-1-2
8 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 2-0-0
9 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 8-1-0
10 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 36526
11 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 5-0-0
12 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 1-0-0
13 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 5-0-1
14 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 3-0-1
15 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 0-1-0
15 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 6-0-0
15 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 1-0-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 7-0-0
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 6-0-0
3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 4-0-0
4 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 5-0-0
5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 7-0-1
6 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 6-0-0
7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 5-0-1
8 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 3-0-0
9 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 5-0-1
10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 5-0-2
11 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 3-0-0
12 Center Grove (Center Grove, Ind.) 6-0-1
13 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 5-0-1
14 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 6-0-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0
2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-0
3 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.) 0-0-0
4 Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 2-0-0
5 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 1-0-0
6 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 9-0-0
7 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 5-0-0
8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-1
9 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 7-0-2
10 Carlsbad (Carlsbad, N.M.) 7-0-0
11 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 1-0-0
12 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 8-0-0
13 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 3-0-2
14 Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore.) 2-0-0
15 Timberline (Boise, Idaho) 3-0-2

Records shown are through games of Sept. 8

, , , Girls Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/super-25-fall-regional-girls-soccer-rankings-week-3
Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Check out the Super 25 Regional Girls Soccer Rankings for week 3…

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.