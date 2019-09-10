Super 25 Fall Regional Girls Soccer Rankings - Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Sept. 8

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 1-0-0 2 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0 3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 1-0-0 4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 3-0-0 5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 1-0-0 6 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 0-0-0 7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 2-0-0 8 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 1-0-0 9 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 1-0-0 10 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 2-0-0 11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 3-0-0 12 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 1-0-0 13 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 1-0-0 14 Notre Dame Academy (Hingham, Mass.) 1-0-0 15 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 0-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Valley Stream South (Valley Stream, N.Y.) 0-0-0 2 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 0-0-0 3 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 0-0-0 4 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 0-0-0 8 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0 11 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 12 Averill Park (Averill Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0 13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 0-0-0 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 0-0-0 15 Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 3-0-0 2 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 1-0-0 3 Shawnee (Medford Township, N.J.) 4-0-0 4 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 2-0-0 5 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 2-0-0 6 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 4-0-0 7 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 2-0-0 8 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 1-0-0 9 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 3-0-1 10 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 3-0-0 11 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 2-0-0 12 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 3-0-0 13 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 0-1-0 14 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 2-0-0 15 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 2-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-0-0 2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 8-0-0 3 Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 4-0-0 4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 2-0-0 5 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 8-1-0 6 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 4-0-0 7 Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.) 5-1-2 8 Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) 2-0-0 9 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 8-1-0 10 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 36526 11 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 5-0-0 12 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 1-0-0 13 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 5-0-1 14 Bridgeport (Bridgeport, W.Va.) 3-0-1 15 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 0-1-0 15 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 6-0-0 15 Mercy (Baltimore, Md.) 1-0-0

REGION V (IA, IN, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 7-0-0 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 6-0-0 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 4-0-0 4 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 5-0-0 5 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 7-0-1 6 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 6-0-0 7 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 5-0-1 8 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 3-0-0 9 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 5-0-1 10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 5-0-2 11 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 3-0-0 12 Center Grove (Center Grove, Ind.) 6-0-1 13 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 5-0-1 14 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 6-0-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0 2 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-0 3 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.) 0-0-0 4 Mountainside (Beaverton, Ore.) 2-0-0 5 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 1-0-0 6 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 9-0-0 7 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 5-0-0 8 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-1 9 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 7-0-2 10 Carlsbad (Carlsbad, N.M.) 7-0-0 11 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 1-0-0 12 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 8-0-0 13 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 3-0-2 14 Sherwood (Sherwood, Ore.) 2-0-0 15 Timberline (Boise, Idaho) 3-0-2

